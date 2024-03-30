Game Preview: Condors at Reign, 6 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD (35-24-4, 74pts) @ ONTARIO (35-21-7, 47pts), 6 p.m.

The Condors wrap up the month of March with their 16th game in 30 days

PUCK DROP: 6 p.m.

The Condors can officially clinch a spot in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs with a win and help tonight.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield had 1-0 and 2-1 leads, but three unanswered goals from Henderson sent the Knights to a 4-2 victory over the Condors last night. Lane Pederson scored his 21st on the power play.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 31-5-1 (.851) when scoring at least three goals this season.

THE MAGIC NUMBER IS ALSO THREE

For the fifth consecutive season in which playoffs were held, the Condors can book their ticket to the postseason tonight. With a magic number of three, a win over Ontario tonight and a San Diego loss in Tucson would clinch a spot. The team can also guarantee postseason play with a point against the Reign and a Gulls regulation loss.

RARE AIR

Should the Condors clinch a postseason berth, Bakersfield would join Colorado as the only teams in the Pacific Division to make the postseason in each of the last five seasons, dating back to 2019.

ROAD WARRIORS

Bakersfield ends a stretch of eight of 10 games on the road and four straight away from Mechanics Bank Arena over seven days. The schedule flips in April as the team will play six of eight games on home ice.

MARCHING ON

The month of March featured 16 games in 30 days. Bakersfield owns a 8-7-0 mark in the month so far and has won four straight home games.

LOCKED DOWN LEADING AFTER TWO

The Condors are 23-1-1 when leading after two periods this season. Overall, the team is 34-5-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after two frames.

PP PEDEY

Pederson's power-play goal was his 10th on the man advantage this season.

CLOSING IN

Lavoie's 26 goals is third most for a Condors player in the AHL era. Seth Griffith has the team record of 30, set in the 2021-22 season.

PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP

Three teams are tied for second at 77 points. Calgary is fifth with 76. Bakersfield is sixth with 74, but has two games in hand on the Wranglers and four straight games against contending teams. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer

KILLING IT

On the penalty kill, Bakersfield has killed off 39 of its last 40 (97.5%) power plays, dating back to March 4 in San Diego. The team was 4/4 last night, including killing off an extended 5-on-3.

DEFENSIVE DOMINANCE

Tonight's matchup features two of the top six defensive teams in the AHL. Bakersfield is sixth at 2.76 goals against per game while Ontario is fourth at 2.65 a contest.

POWERED UP

The Condors power play connected on 1/5 opportunities last night and is 4/11 on the road trip. Overall, the team is 6th in the AHL at 20.2%. Against Ontario, the team is 7/21 (33.3%)

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Ontario trailed 2-0 on Wednesday in San Jose, but rallied for a win. Reigning AHL Player of the Week, Akil Thomas has 22 goals on the season and scored twice against the Condors on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Catch the team at home for three games next week on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

