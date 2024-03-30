Four-Goal Third Period Leads Abbotsford To 5-1 Win Over Eagles
March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Abbotsford scored four goals in the third period to break a 1-1 tie and propel the Canucks to a 5-1 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Saturday. Abbotsford forward Linus Karlsson led the way with two goals and an assist. Canucks goalie Zach Sawchenko collected the win in net, making 21 saves on 22 shots. Colorado forward Tanner Kero netted the team's lone goal with a shorthanded tally in the second period.
Abbotsford would claim an early lead when forward Max Sasson backhanded a loose puck in the crease into the back of the net, giving the Canucks a 1-0 edge just 1:33 into the contest.
The Eagles would earn the lone opportunity on the power play in the first period but would not be able to capitalize, as Abbotsford carried its 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.
Colorado would flip the script on a Canucks power play when defenseman Jack Ahcan fed a pass on the rush to Kero in the slot. Kero fired a shot onto the net before stuffing home the rebound in the crease. The goal was Kero's 12th of the season and tied the game at 1-1 at the 5:31 mark of the second period.
Still deadlocked at 1-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, things would go sideways in the final frame. The onslaught would begin when forward Aatu Raty camped out on top of the crease and deflected a shot from the point past Eagles goalie Ivan Prosvetov, putting the Canucks up 2-1 at the 4:17 mark.
A power play would allow Abbotsford to extend its lead, as Karlsson wrapped around the top of the crease before feeding the puck into the back of the net, giving the Canucks a 3-1 advantage with 6:26 remaining in the contest.
Colorado would pull Prosvetov in favor of the extra attacker, but the move would backfire when Karlsson lofted a shot into the empty net, stretching Abbotsford's lead to 4-1 at the 17:26 mark of the final frame.
After earning another opportunity on the power play, the Eagles would once again pull Prosvetov, but once again it would lead to an empty netter, this time from defenseman Matt Irwin who rounded out the 5-1 score with two seconds left to play in the game.
Prosvetov suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 16 shots. The Eagles finished the night 0-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Texas Stars on Tuesday, April 2nd at 6:00pm MT at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
