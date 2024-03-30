T-Birds Recall D Jeremie Biakabutuka from Orlando
March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have recalled defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.
Biakabutuka, 22, has skated in 63 games with Orlando in his rookie season, tallying 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) and 31 penalty minutes to go along with a +1 rating.
The 6-foot-4, 203-pound defenseman was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Blues last July following a five-year QMJHL junior career with Val d'Or, Rimouski, and Charlottetown. In 2022-23 with Charlottetown, the Longueuil, Quebec native posted 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) in 56 games.
The T-Birds look for a third straight win on Saturday when they visit the Utica Comets for a 5:00 p.m. puck drop at Adirondack Bank Center.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka with the Orlando Solar Bears
