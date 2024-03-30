Game #64: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Diego Gulls

March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #64: Tucson Roadrunners (36-22-3-2) vs. San Diego Gulls (23-30-8-0)

Time: Saturday, March 30, 7:00 p.m. MST Tucson Convention Center, Tucson Arizona

Referees: #41 Graedy Hamilton, #43 Morgan MacPhee

Linespersons: #48 Jake Herzog, #76 Gabe Lomen

The Tucson Roadrunners had their six-game unbeaten streak at home snapped on Friday against the San Diego Gulls by a score of 4-0; marking their first loss versus the Anaheim Ducks affiliate this season as they are still 4-1-0-0. Tucson looks to close out the 14-game month of March with a win where the team is currently 7-4-1-1; which marks the fourth month out of five so far this season the Roadrunners have a winning record.

Three things:

The Roadrunners have been better this season when having less days of rest compared to more days off from a gameday. In games where the team has back-to-back contests, the Roadrunners are 17-7-2-0. On the season, Tucson has had a knack of preventing the sweep as the team is 15-7-2-1 in second games of a series with two or more games; including 9-3-0-1 at home.

With Josh Doan in the NHL with the Arizona Coyotes as of Monday, March 25, Jan Jenik and Aku Raty are the next two top scorers on the active roster. Raty's 39 points, (13 goals, 26 assists) are first on the active roster; which averages to .80 points-per-game that is also first on the team. Jan Jenik on the other hand is second on the active roster with 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists); where his 15 goals are also second on the roster. With one game left to go in March, Jenik and Raty have combined for 26 points with 7 goals and 19 assists. Raty still leads the team in scoring for March with 14 points (2 goals, 12 assists) while Jenik is second with 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists).

Despite the loss on Friday, Tucson's home and away records are almost identical with home at 18-11-1-1 and away at 18-11-2-1. Tucson's home record is a .613 winning percentage; which is ranked third in the Pacific Division and fifth in the Western Conference. It also marks the second-best home winning percentage in team history.

What's the word?

"That's a huge part of our identity as a team; we have to be physical and gritty. We talked about it during the game and we did not show that at all and it really hurt us."

Tucson forward Hunter Drew on the physicality versus San Diego going into Saturday's matchup.

Number to Know:

77 - On Saturday, the Pacific Division enters into a logjam with placed second through fifth separated by just two points. Tucson, Ontario and Colorado are all tied at 77 points each while Calgary sits right behind at 76. Tucson currently has ahold of second place in the division with one more regulation win than Ontario and Colorado with 36.

Latest Transactions:

None

ON THE AIR:

Tonight's game will be broadcast live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, following with "The Voice of The Roadrunners" Adrian Denny as he brings all the action from the TCC. The game can also be seen on AHLtv.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.