Wolves Downed by IceHogs 6-0
March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves wrapped up the March portion of their 2023-24 schedule by falling to the Rockford IceHogs 6-0 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
The Wolves weren't able to solve Rockford goaltender Drew Commesso, who made 34 saves for his second shutout of the season. The IceHogs, who have now topped the Wolves in six consecutive meetings this season, were led offensively by Zach Sanford's two goals and an assist.
Rockford took control early by jumping to a four-goal lead after one period on Sanford's two scores and one each from David Gust and Rem Pitlick.
After a scoreless second, the IceHogs kept coming and extended the lead to 6-0 on goals by Michal Teply and Cole Guttman.
Keith Kinkaid started in goal for the Wolves and made 10 saves before being replaced by Adam Scheel (14 saves) to start the second period.
Chicago dropped to 22-32-4-5 on the season while Rockford moved to 32-23-5-2.
Next up: The Wolves travel to Grand Rapids to face the Griffins on Wednesday night (6 p.m.).
##WEARETHEWOLVES
