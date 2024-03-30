Wolf Pack Host Bears in Season Series Finale

March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will look to get back into the win column tonight when they welcome the Hershey Bears to town for the final meeting of the four-game season series.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fourth and final meeting between the Wolf Pack and the Bears this season. It is the second and final meeting between the sides at the XL Center.

The Bears hold an edge of 2-1 in the season series thanks to victories in each of the last two meetings. On March 17th, the Bears blanked the Wolf Pack by a final score of 4-0 at the Giant Center.

Ethen Frank struck just 1:19 into the game, popping home the game-winning goal from the left-wing circle eight seconds into a powerplay. Alex Limoges tacked on an insurance marker at 19:44 of the second period, while both Riley Sutter and Ryan Hofer helped the Bears pull away with third period tallies.

Hunter Shepard made 26 saves to collect the shutout.

The Bears also won the only prior meeting in Hartford this season, 4-2 on January 19th. The Wolf Pack's lone victory in the season series was a 5-3 triumph on January 6th in Hershey.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped a 6-2 decision to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday night at the XL Center.

Adam Edström opened the scoring 8:04 into the game, tapping in a backdoor pass from Mac Hollowell while four-on-four.

The Thunderbirds took over from there, however, scoring five unanswered goals. Ryan Suzuki tied the game at 13:05 of the first period, notching his eleventh goal of the season. Hugh McGing gave the T-Birds the lead for good at 3:29 of the second period, jamming home a rebound for his eighth goal of the season.

Adam Gaudette notched the game-winning goal at 6:47, firing his 38th goal of the season home from the slot. Jakub Vrana then struck twice on the powerplay at 9:26 and 9:56. His goal at 9:26 came at five-on-three, while the goal 30 seconds later was tipped home while on a five-on-four advantage.

Mikhail Abramov concluded the scoring when he found the net 14:55 into the third period.

Nic Petan scored for the Wolf Pack 9:12 into the third period, poking home a rebound, but it would not be enough on this night.

Brett Berard leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 23 on the season. Alex Belzile leads the club in points with 46 (18 g, 28 a), while Hollowell leads the way in assists with 38.

Bears Outlook:

The Bears dropped a 4-1 decision to the Providence Bruins on Tuesday night on home ice.

Jayson Megna and Logan Day traded goals in the opening frame, sending the sides to the middle stanza tied 1-1. The Bruins erupted for three goals in the second period to take command. Michael Callahan scored the game-winning goal 2:05 into the period, while Anthony Richard and Marc McLaughlin added insurance tallies late in the frame.

Clay Stevenson made 16 saves in defeat.

Pierrick Dubé leads the Bears in goals with 26, while Joe Snively paces the club in assists with 38 and points with 49 (11 g, 38 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Pack conclude their homestand on Wednesday night when they welcome the Bridgeport Islanders to town for the latest installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut'. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.