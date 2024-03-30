Bridgeport Islanders Face Checkers for the Final Time in 7 p.m. Rematch

March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (22-34-6-1) face the Charlotte Checkers (35-23-6-0) in a 7 p.m. rematch this evening for 'Women in Sports Night' at Total Mortgage Arena. Last night, Matt Maggio scored his 14th goal of the season and his fourth on the power play, but it wasn't enough in a 4-1 loss to the Checkers. Charlotte scored twice in a span of 82 seconds during the first period and never looked back, while outshooting Bridgeport 34-19 in the weekend opener. Jakub Skarek (7-20-5) made 30 saves for the Islanders, who have nine games left in the regular season.

TICKETS: Available here!

WATCH ONLINE: www.ahltv.com

LISTEN LIVE: https://isles-radio.mixlr.com/

ISLANDERS VS. CHECKERS

Tonight's game is the eighth and final meeting between the Islanders and Checkers this season, and the last of four at Total Mortgage Arena. Bridgeport is 2-4-1-0 against the Florida Panthers' affiliate and 1-1-1-0 in those games at home. Charlotte's Gerry Mayhew notched two primary assists last night and now leads all players in the series with eight points (3g, 5a) in seven games. Robin Salo paces the Islanders with six points (2g, 4a) in seven meetings.

VIEW FROM CHARLOTTE

The surging Checkers have won four straight games and moved into third place in the Atlantic Division standings. Their magic number to clinch a playoff berth is 'six'. Michael Benning, Casey Fitzgerald, Will Lockwood and Wilmer Skoog all scored last night, while Magnus Hellberg (12-9-2) made 18 saves. It is likely that Darien native Spencer Knight (23-13-4) will start tonight's game in the Checkers' crease, going for his third consecutive shutout. Knight has blanked opponents in three of his last four starts and is tied for fourth in the AHL in wins, ranks third in shutouts (5), and is eighth in GAA (2.46). Meanwhile, Charlotte is led offensively by Newtown native Mackie Samoskevich, who is on a three-game scoring streak (4a) and is fifth among AHL rookies in points (45). Former Bridgeport defenseman Mitch Vande Sompel joined the Checkers in a Mar. 8th trade with the Chicago Wolves for forward Jake Wise.

KOPPERUD TO MAKE PROFESSIONAL DEBUT

Rookie forward Matt Kopperud is expected to make his professional debut tonight after signing an ATO with Bridgeport on Mar. 20th. The 24-year-old completed a four-year career at Arizona State University earlier this month, where he led the Sun Devils with a career-high 23 goals, tying the program's single- season record. He added 13 assists for 36 points in 38 games while serving as an alternate captain. The Denver native totaled 107 points (64g, 43a) in 118 career games with Arizona State. He finished as the No. 4 power-play goal scorer in the NCAA record books (42).

MAGGIO SCORES #14

Matt Maggio scored Bridgeport's lone goal at 13:46 of the third period last night, a power-play tally to make it 3-1. It was Maggio's 14th goal of the season and his first since Mar. 8th. The 21-year-old winger ranks second on the Islanders in goals and power-play goals (4) through 53 games. He has four goals this month, as Bridgeport plays its final contest of March tonight. William Dufour and Brian Pinho earned the assists on last night's goal, giving Pinho eight points (2g, 6a) in his last 10 games.

QUICK HITS

Win an assist last night, William Dufour has nine points (3g, 6a) in 12 career games against the Checkers... Aidan Fulp, who missed each of the last three games due to injury, is expected to draw back into the lineup tonight... Charlotte is third in the AHL in shots per game (32.73) and second in shots allowed (26.20).

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (31-26-15): Last 3-2 W at Florida, last night - Next: Tonight at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (29-28-5-3): Last: 3-2 W vs. Newfoundland, last night - Next: Tonight vs. Newfoundland, 7:05 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.