Commesso Day-To-Day After Hand Save, Weeks Recalled from Indy

March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Goaltender Drew Commesso is day-to-day with a right (blocker) hand injury.

In addition, the team announced today that goaltender Mitchell Weeks has been recalled from the ECHL's Indy Fuel and goaltender Cam Gray has been released from his Professional Tryout (PTO).

Weeks, 22, has a 3-2-0-0 record with Rockford this season to go along with a 2.80 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage. With Indy this season, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound netminder has a 13-9-5-1 record, 2.67 goals-against average, and a .900 save percentage.

The IceHogs tonight against the Chicago Wolves tomorrow night at Allstate Arena with puck drop at 7 p.m.

