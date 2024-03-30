Condors Cannot Find Late Equalizer In Grueling Month Of March
March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (35-25-4, 74pts) pulled level in the third period, but the Ontario Reign (36-21-7, 79pts) skated away with a 4-3 win on Saturday. Raphael Lavoie (27th) and Seth Griffith (13th) each scored on the power play, while Adam Erne (6th) scored shorthanded. Philip Broberg had three assists and had six assists in his last three games.
The Condors are 3-4-0 against Ontario on the season with one final matchup in Bakersfield in the season series. Bakersfield wrapped the month of March with an 8-8-0 record and will play six of their final eight games on home ice.
UP NEXT: Catch the team at home for three games next week on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.
