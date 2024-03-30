P-Bruins Fall to Crunch
March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Providence Bruins fell to the Syracuse Crunch 4-0 on Saturday night at Upstate Medical University Arena.
How It Happened
Cole Kopeke found the puck on the left post and flipped it into the top shelf of the net, giving the Crunch a 1-0 lead with 5:20 remaining in the first period.
2:16 into the third period, Daniel Walcott caught a trailing pass in the slot and snapped a shot past the blocker of the goaltender, extending the Syracuse lead to 2-0.
Max Crozier's one-timer from the top of the left circle snuck in along the ice for a power play goal, giving the Crunch a 3-0 lead with 11:18 to play in the third frame.
Cage Goncalves scored on the empty net with 47 seconds left.
Stats
Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 38 of the 41 he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 30 shots.
The Providence power play went 0-for-3, and the penalty kill was 5-for-6.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to Lehigh Valley to face the Phantoms on Friday, April 5 at the PPL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.
