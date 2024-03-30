Canal Mules Blank Bruins, 4-0
March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Canal Mules blanked the Providence Bruins, 4-0, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The win advances Syracuse to 37-22-4-2 on the season and the team has swept the four-game season series against Providence, 4-0-0-0.
Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins earned the shutout stopping all 30 shots he faced. Michael DiPietro turned aside 38-of-41 in net for the Bruins. The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-6 power play opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 3-for-3.
The Canal Mules were first on the board late in the opening frame. Alex Barré-Boulet centered a feed for Cole Koepke to chip in from in front of the crease.
Syracuse doubled their lead 2:16 into the third period when Daniel Walcott beat DiPietro with a wrister from the bottom of the left circle. Six minutes later, Max Crozier continued to build on the lead with a one-timer from the left point while on the power play. Gage Goncalves then rounded out the scoring with an empty-net goal late in the frame to secure a Crunch victory.
The Crunch are back in action on Friday when they travel to face the Laval Rocket.
Crunchables: Cole Koepke recorded his 100th career AHL point tonight and has three goals in his last two games...Matt Tomkins earned his first AHL shutout tonight.
