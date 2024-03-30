Canal Mules Blank Bruins, 4-0

March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Canal Mules blanked the Providence Bruins, 4-0, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The win advances Syracuse to 37-22-4-2 on the season and the team has swept the four-game season series against Providence, 4-0-0-0.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins earned the shutout stopping all 30 shots he faced. Michael DiPietro turned aside 38-of-41 in net for the Bruins. The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-6 power play opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 3-for-3.

The Canal Mules were first on the board late in the opening frame. Alex Barré-Boulet centered a feed for Cole Koepke to chip in from in front of the crease.

Syracuse doubled their lead 2:16 into the third period when Daniel Walcott beat DiPietro with a wrister from the bottom of the left circle. Six minutes later, Max Crozier continued to build on the lead with a one-timer from the left point while on the power play. Gage Goncalves then rounded out the scoring with an empty-net goal late in the frame to secure a Crunch victory.

The Crunch are back in action on Friday when they travel to face the Laval Rocket.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Cole Koepke recorded his 100th career AHL point tonight and has three goals in his last two games...Matt Tomkins earned his first AHL shutout tonight.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.