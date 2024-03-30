Spencer Knight Sets Shutout Mark in OT Loss to Bridgeport
March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Spencer Knight set a new team record for longest shutout streak, but it wasn't quite enough as the Checkers closed their road trip with a 1-0 overtime loss in Bridgeport.
Knight's streak ended at an astounding 213:23, besting the old record of 192:02 set by Michael Leighton during the 2016-17 season. He narrowly missed what would have been his third consecutive shutout and fourth in his last five games, if not for a power-play goal by former Checker Dennis Cholowski during the extra session.
That goal came during a particularly gutsy sequence for the road-weary Checkers, as defenseman Matt Kiersted suffered an injury by blocking a shot and was unable to leave the ice as the Islanders were pressing. He managed to get himself back into the play, but Cholowki's one-timer from the right circle provided the only offense the game would need.
Charlotte, which out-shot the Islanders 36-22 but was unable to solve Islanders goalie Ken Appleby, finished their road trip at 4-0-1. They return home for their final two home games of the regular season against the Hartford Wolf Pack next Saturday and Sunday.
NOTES
The Checkers are 14-3-3 since Feb. 9. They remain third in the Atlantic Division ... The Checkers went 5-0-3 in the now-concluded season series with Bridgeport ... The Checkers had won three consecutive overtime games prior to tonight. They are now 9-7 in games decided during the three-on-three period. They have gone to a shootout just once ... Checkers scratches included forwards Riley Bezeau, Ryan McAllister, Cam Morrison and Brendan Perlini; defensemen Lucas Carlsson, Dennis Cesana and Andy Welinski; and goaltender Mack Guzda.
Featured News
Checkers Madness - Get $11 Tickets for April 6
It's Checkers Madness! Get $11 tickets to 811 Night, presented by Piedmont Natural Gas, now...
Read More
Florida Recalls Uvis Balinskis From Charlotte
The Panthers announced this morning that they have recalled Uvis Balinskis from Charlotte.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2024
- Four-Goal Third Period Leads Abbotsford To 5-1 Win Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Cannot Find Late Equalizer In Grueling Month Of March - Bakersfield Condors
- The Canucks Sweep the Back-to-Back After a 5-1 Victory Against the Colorado Eagles - Abbotsford Canucks
- IceHogs Dominate Wolves 6-0 - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Rally Late to Pick up Point in Overtime Loss to Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Pick up 2-1 Shootout Win Over Wolf Pack - Hershey Bears
- Kraws Leads Stars to Victory in Debut - Texas Stars
- Wolves Downed by IceHogs 6-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Canal Mules Blank Bruins, 4-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Iowa Falls 2-1 to Texas, Splits Weekend Series - Iowa Wild
- Spencer Knight Sets Shutout Mark in OT Loss to Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville Sens Scoring Touch Returns In 5-2 Victory To Split Weekend Set In Laval - Belleville Senators
- Grosenick, Kemell Lead Ads to Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Brennan Othmann Strikes for 18th Time, But Wolf Pack Fall 2-1 in the Shootout to Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Bowers Shines In 4-3 Victory Over Thunderbirds - Utica Comets
- Monsters Pick up Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Amerks - Cleveland Monsters
- Chase De Leo Becomes San Diego Gulls All-Time AHL Points Leader - San Diego Gulls
- Islanders, Appleby Take OT Goalie Battle, 1-0 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Knight Sets Shutout Mark in OT Loss to Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Take 4-3 Overtime Win from Phantoms - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets' Late PP Goal Stuns T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Fall to Crunch - Providence Bruins
- Phantoms Rally for Standings Point at Penguins - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Rally in Third, Stun Monsters in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Morning Skate Report: March 30, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- T-Birds Recall D Jeremie Biakabutuka from Orlando - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hogs Face Another Road Test in Rosemont Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #64: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Commesso Day-To-Day After Hand Save, Weeks Recalled from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Condors at Reign, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Host Bears in Season Series Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sandström Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Checkers for the Final Time in 7 p.m. Rematch - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wranglers Beat Barracuda - Calgary Wranglers
- San Diego Takes Series Opener from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.