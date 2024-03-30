Spencer Knight Sets Shutout Mark in OT Loss to Bridgeport

Spencer Knight set a new team record for longest shutout streak, but it wasn't quite enough as the Checkers closed their road trip with a 1-0 overtime loss in Bridgeport.

Knight's streak ended at an astounding 213:23, besting the old record of 192:02 set by Michael Leighton during the 2016-17 season. He narrowly missed what would have been his third consecutive shutout and fourth in his last five games, if not for a power-play goal by former Checker Dennis Cholowski during the extra session.

That goal came during a particularly gutsy sequence for the road-weary Checkers, as defenseman Matt Kiersted suffered an injury by blocking a shot and was unable to leave the ice as the Islanders were pressing. He managed to get himself back into the play, but Cholowki's one-timer from the right circle provided the only offense the game would need.

Charlotte, which out-shot the Islanders 36-22 but was unable to solve Islanders goalie Ken Appleby, finished their road trip at 4-0-1. They return home for their final two home games of the regular season against the Hartford Wolf Pack next Saturday and Sunday.

The Checkers are 14-3-3 since Feb. 9. They remain third in the Atlantic Division ... The Checkers went 5-0-3 in the now-concluded season series with Bridgeport ... The Checkers had won three consecutive overtime games prior to tonight. They are now 9-7 in games decided during the three-on-three period. They have gone to a shootout just once ... Checkers scratches included forwards Riley Bezeau, Ryan McAllister, Cam Morrison and Brendan Perlini; defensemen Lucas Carlsson, Dennis Cesana and Andy Welinski; and goaltender Mack Guzda.

