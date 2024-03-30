Hogs Face Another Road Test in Rosemont Tonight

March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROSEMONT, Ill. - A busy week for the Rockford IceHogs wraps up tonight at Allstate Arena against the Chicago Wolves. Rockford defeated Chicago 5-4 in shootout on Wednesday and took down the Milwaukee Admirals last night in a 5-1 final.

The IceHogs have won 12 of their last 14 games and are seeking their third straight win tonight. Rockford's Cole Guttman has bagged 12 goals in his last 13 games and is riding a seven-game point streak into tonight. Brett Seney leads the team in scoring with 54 points (21G, 33A) after three assists last night.

Rockford: 31-23-5-2, 69 points (3rd, Central Division)

Chicago: 22-31-4-5, 53 points (7th, Central Division)

Last Game: 5-1 Win at Milwaukee (Mar. 29)

The IceHogs won their second straight game in 5-1 fashion at Panther Arena last night against the Milwaukee Admirals. Rockford led off the game with a power-play goal from Cole Guttman and Louis Crevier's first professional tally. Milwaukee's Wade Allison answered back less than a minute after Crevier's score.

Mike Hardman scored his 19th of the season in the second period shortly after a Rockford power play expired.

The Admirals had three power plays with which to work in the third period, but Rockford's kill came up with three stops, including a 5-on-3 kill. With the Hogs down two men, Drew Commesso saved a puck and injured his hand, leading to his exit and Jaxson Stauber replacing him.

Last Game vs. Chicago: 5-4 Shootout Win (Mar. 27)

The IceHogs stole victory from the Wolves on Wednesday when Rem Pitlick scored his second goal of the game with 0.1 seconds left in regulation to tie the contest, and both Mike Hardman and Zach Sanford tallied in the shootout to claim a 5-4 shootout win at Allstate Arena

Seney Matches Last Season's Numbers

Brett Seney leads Rockford with 54 points (21G, 33A) in 59 games. His point total matches the 54 points he posted in the same amount of games last season with the Hogs. Seney's career high is 59 points (17G, 42A) that he reached in 2021-22 with the Toronto Marlies in 62 contests. His 23 goals last season were a career high.

R.E.M.

Rem Pitlick has proven to be a key addition with Rockford since arriving from the Blackhawks on Feb. 15. The winger has 22 points (9G, 13A) in 17 games with the Hogs after picking up a goal and a helper on Wednesday and has been prone to score in bunches. Seven of Pitlick's 17 appearances have yielded multiple points by the forward, and his shooting percentage leads all Rockford skaters at 26.5%. The Hogs average 3.59 goals-for per game and have a 13-4-0-0 record with Pitlick in the lineup compared to 2.72 goals-for per game and a 19-19-5-2 record without.

Stauber's Streak

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber has won nine straight starts and is unbeaten in his last 10 games. His nine-game win streak surpasses the previous IceHogs AHL franchise record set at seven games by Jason LaBarbera from Feb. 4 to Feb. 25, 2014. In seven of his last nine wins, the second year netminder has kept the opposition to three or fewer goals, and he has a .908 save percentage in that span. The nine-game win streak is the longest of Stauber's pro career, and his 14-7-2-1 record, 3.06 goals-against average, and .895 save percentage are all improvements from last season. The longest unbeaten streak in IceHogs AHL history is held at 15 games by Corey Crawford from Nov. 25, 2007 to Dec. 27, 2007.

Recent Run

The IceHogs have won 12 of their last 14 games and are one of the hottest teams in the AHL. From Feb. 21 against Iowa to Mar. 12 against Texas, the Hogs won seven straight games for the longest team win streak since the 2014-15 team won a club record eight straight from Oct. 25 to Nov. 8, 2014. Rockford is also 15-4-3-0 since the start of February.

APR. 2 - FIESTA TUESDAY

Enjoy $2 tacos along with $5 margaritas and $5 select craft beers on our last Fiesta Tuesday of the season with media partner Q98.5!

The Hogs take on the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center.

APR. 6 - LOCAL ARTIST HAT SERIES GIVEAWAY

The first 1,500 fans will receive a hat designed by Chicago-based artist and Rockford native Ryan "Stuk One" Lape for the third of this season's Local Artists Hat Series, presented by BMO with media partners WTVO 17 and FOX 39. Get here early for a chance to meet Ryan and have him sign your hat.

It's also Baseball Night where we celebrate America's pastime and team up with our friends at the Rockford Rivets on some baseball-themed in-game entertainment!

Finally, April 6 is Gift of Hope Night with the IceHogs. This "Organ Donation Awareness" game is dedicated to all the Rockford area donor families and recipients. Gift of Hope Ambassadors will be available to answer organ donation questions and help you say YES to donation!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

2023-24 Head-To-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Sat., Oct. 21 vs Chicago: L 5-2 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Nov. 12 at Chicago: L 5-0 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Dec. 17 at Chicago: OTL 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Jan. 19 vs Chicago: L 4-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Feb. 10 vs Chicago: W 2-1 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Feb. 16 vs Chicago: W 4-0 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Mar. 9 at Chicago: W 4-1 - Recap, Highlights

Wed., Mar. 20 vs Chicago: OTW 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Wed., Mar. 27 at Chicago: SOW 5-4 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Mar. 30 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 19 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 21 at Chicago, 3 p.m.

IceHogs vs Wolves, All Time

95-76-12-5

