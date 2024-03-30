Iowa Falls 2-1 to Texas, Splits Weekend Series
March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Iowa Wild came up a goal short of a third period comeback and split a weekend series against the Texas Stars with a 2-1 loss at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Saturday night. Sammy Walker scored Iowa's lone goal while Jesper Wallstedt stopped 36-of-38 shots.
The Stars took a 1-0 lead 8:03 into the game when a shot by Fredrik Karlström hit the crossbar and banked in off the skate of Wallstedt.
Texas outshot Iowa 12-11 in the opening 20 minutes.
Emilio Pettersen widened the advantage to two goals at the 7:52 mark of the middle frame. Pettersen outwaited the Iowa defense on a two-on-one, stepped into the slot, and snapped a shot over the glove hand of Wallstedt.
The Wild trailed the shot count 29-19 through two periods.
Iowa narrowed the deficit to 2-1 with 4:46 remaining. With an extra attacker on due to a delayed penalty, Greg Meireles sent a pass up to Daemon Hunt for a point blast in on Ben Kraws (26 saves). Walker dug the puck out from under Kraws and pushed it across the goal line for his 14th goal of the season.
Kraws held off a late flurry of shots from the Wild to earn his first professional win for the Stars.
Texas outshot Iowa 38-27. The Wild were 0-for-1 with the man advantage and held the Stars scoreless on three power plays.
Iowa hosts the Hershey Bears in the team's first ever visit to Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Apr. 5 at 7 p.m.
For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
