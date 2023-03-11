Jesper Wallstedt Notches 20 Saves in Wild Victory

The Manitoba Moose (31-18-4-3) battled the Iowa Wild (27-22-5-4) on Saturday evening at Wells Fargo Arena. Manitoba was coming off a 3-2 overtime loss against Abbotsford on Wednesday evening.

Iowa found twine 28 seconds into the contest. Adam Beckman grabbed the puck off a Manitoba turnover and took off down the ice before beating Oskari Salminen with a backhand shot. The Moose evened the score five minutes later. Jansen Harkins opened up space and got the puck to Alex Limoges, who ripped a shot past Jesper Wallstedt. Both clubs scored on their first shot of the game. Iowa reclaimed the lead with a power play goal, as Steven Fogarty tapped in a quick feed from Marco Rossi. The Moose responded 32 seconds later. Jeff Malott tipped a Leon Gawanke wrister from the top of the circle. The rebound squeezed past Wallstedt, which let Limoges tap it home for his second of the period. Both clubs took to the intermission tied 2-2 and with eight shots apiece.

Iowa reclaimed its lead halfway through the contest with a goal from the blue line off the screened shot from Daemon Hunt. Iowa edged further ahead with another marker on the power play, as Joe Hicketts boomed a shot from the point past Salminen. Manitoba trailed 4-2 after 40 minutes and was outshot 8-5 in the middle period.

With time ticking down in the final frame and Manitoba trailing by a pair, the Moose pulled Salminen in favour of the extra attacker. The move didn't pay off, as Beckman helped force a turnover and found the empty net for his second of the contest. The game ended a few minutes later, with Salminen taking the loss on 14 stops, while Wallstedt picked up the win and ended with 20 saves.

Quotable

Moose Forward Alex Limoges (Click for full interview)

"It was hard. It was frustrating too. Not a lot of plays being made. That's where they capitalized, on our turnovers and forced us to draw penalties. Everybody in the locker room nows we got better."

Statbook

Jansen Harkins has tallied seven points (1G, 6A) his past four games

Leon Gawanke has recorded four points (1G, 3A) his past three games

Jeff Malott (2A) notched his ninth multi-point game of the season

Alex Limoges (2G) registered his third multi-goal game of the campaign

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday, March 12. Puck drop is slated for 3 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

