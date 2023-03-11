Bears Fall 3-2 as Bruins Battle Back

(Providence, RI) - The Hershey Bears (34-15-5-2) built a 2-0 lead in the first period, but were unable to hold off a comeback effort from the Providence Bruins (33-14-8-2) en route to a 3-2 loss on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

With the defeat, Hershey has been leapfrogged by Providence for first place in the Atlantic Division; the Bears have a game in hand. Hershey is now 1-3-0-0 against Providence this season, with two in total remaining between the division foes.

Beck Malenstyn opened the scoring for the Bears when he deflected Lucas Johansen's shot from the left point past Brandon Bussi at 9:19 of the first period for his sixth of the season. Vincent Iorio received credit for a secondary assist.

The Bears made it 2-0 at 10:42 when Connor McMichael found Ethen Frank at the left circle, who one-timed a shot that beat Bussi to the far post for his team-leading 25th goal of the season. Mason Morelli picked up a secondary helper.

The Bruins broke through Zach Fucale's armor just 49 seconds into the middle frame when Eduards Tralmaks tallied for Providence.

The hosts pulled level when former Bears defender Connor Carrick buried a rebound at 11:05 of the third period, and Oskar Steen beat a screened Fucale at 14:56 to put the Bruins ahead 3-2.

Hershey pulled Fucale with under two minutes remaining for an extra attacker, but was unable to find a tying score before time expired.

Shots finished 27-23 in favor of the Bruins. Fucale went 24-for-27 in the loss for Hershey; Bussi was 21-for-23 for Providence. The Bears were 0-for-2 on the power play; the Bruins finished 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White face the Providence Bruins at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Sunday, March 12 at 3:05 p.m. The Bears return home to GIANT Center where they will host the Rochester Americans for Hall of Fame Night and Print Works On Demand Poster Night on Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

