Barracuda Sign Tyler Bird to PTO

March 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Tyler Bird to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Bird, 26, has skated in 59 games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL this season, totaling 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists), 55 penalty minutes, and a minus-three rating.

A year ago, he appeared in three games with the Barracuda, recording two penalty minutes. In his career, he has skated in 12 AHL contests with the Syracuse Crunch and Barracuda, totaling three assists and four penalty minutes. In addition, he has dressed in 251 ECHL games with the Wheeling Nailers, Reading Royals, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, and Solar Bears, recording 116 points (57 goals, 59 assists), 189 penalty minutes, and a minus-8 rating.

Before turning pro, the six-foot-one, 195-pound forward from Andover, Mass., played four years at Brown University.

