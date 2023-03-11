Wolf Pack Make Lone Visit to Toronto for Saturday Date vs. Marlies

TORONTO, ON - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude their three-game road trip and a stretch in which they play eight of nine games on the road tonight as they make their lone visit to Toronto this season to take on the Marlies.

Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the first of two meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Marlies this season. The sides will meet again on April 5th at the XL Center in Hartford. The Marlies are the only team the Wolf Pack have yet to meet on their 2022-23 schedule.

The foes split a pair of games last season, with the home team winning both games. The Wolf Pack cruised to a 5-2 victory at the XL Center on January 19th, 2022, but the Marlies struck back with a 4-1 victory on April 15th. Nicholas Robertson's goal 1:20 into the second period made it 2-0 Marlies at the time and stood as the eventual game-winner. Anthony Greco had Hartford's lone goal in the loss, while Joseph Blandisi, Alex Steeves, and Bobby McMann joined Robertson in lighting the lamp for the Marlies.

Hartford's last victory in Toronto came on December 3rd, 2016, by a final score of 3-2. Boo Nieves had the game-winner 3:33 into the third period on that night.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped their third straight regulation decision on Friday night, surrendering a season-high eight goals in an 8-4 loss at the hands of the Rochester Americans. Tim Gettinger opened the scoring with a powerplay goal 6:18 into the contest, but the Americans would take over from there.

The Americans would score six unanswered goals, including two by Lukas Rousek and the eventual game-winner from Mason Jobst, to pull away and take a 6-1 advantage. The Wolf Pack would outscore the Americans 3-2 from that point, but it wouldn't be enough. Brandon Biro finished the night with five points (1 g, 4 a), while Ethan Prow notched four points (1 g, 3 a) and Rousek three points (2 g, 1 a) in the victory.

Anton Blidh, Lauri Pajuniemi, and Karl Henriksson all lit the lamp in defeat for Hartford.

The club currently sits two points behind the Bridgeport Islanders for the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division with 15 games remaining in the season.

Will Cuylle (19 g, 13 a) and Tanner Fritz (5 g, 27 a) lead the Wolf Pack in points with 32 each on the season. Cuylle's 19 goals are tops on the club in that category, while Fritz's 27 assists lead the way in that department.

Marlies Outlook:

The Marlies took a 3-1 decision in their last game on Wednesday night against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Pennsylvania. Lukas Svejkovsky put the Penguins ahead 3:26 into the second period with his third goal of the season, but the Marlies would tie the game on a Jordie Benn goal at 6:44, his second of the campaign.

Blandisi netted his 12th goal of the season at 11:33 of the third period, giving the Marlies the lead for good. Veteran Kyle Clifford hit the empty net at 18:11 to cement the two points for Toronto.

The Marlies were off last night but are opening a back-to-back set. They will visit the Rochester Americans tomorrow afternoon at 3:05 p.m.

Logan Shaw leads the Marlies in points with 57 (17 g, 40 a) in 54 games this season. Adam Gaudette led the club in goals with 20, but he was recently traded by the parent Toronto Maple Leafs to the St. Louis Blues. McMann leads active skaters in goals with 18.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 4:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, March 15th, when they welcome the Bridgeport Islanders to town. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

