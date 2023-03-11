Monsters Fight for 3-2 Shootout Win Against Griffins
March 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
GRAND RAPIDS - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-2 on Saturday night in a shootout at Van Andel Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 25-25-4-2 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
After a scoreless first period, Grand Rapids' Matt Luff converted on the man advantage at 14:06 and was answered by Yegor Chinakhov on a power play at 16:15 off feeds from David Jiricek and Trey Fix-Wolansky pushing the score to 1-1 going into the final period. The Griffins' Joel L'esperance opened the scoring in the third period on a power play at 3:56 followed by Jake Christiansen's marker at 8:05 off feeds from Chinakhov and Fix-Wolansky forcing overtime. Following a scoreless extra frame, Fix-Wolansky and Chinakhov both found the back of the net in the shootout making the final score 3-2 in favor of the Monsters.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 36 saves for the win while Grand Rapids' Victor Brattstrom stopped 34 shots in defeat.
The Monsters head home to face the Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday, March 16, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
The Monsters head home to face the Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday, March 16, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 1 1 0 1 3 GR 0 1 1 0 0 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 37 1/4 4/6 12 min / 6 inf GR 38 2/6 3/4 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record CLE Greaves W 36 2 0-2 13-11-4 GR Brattstrom ND 34 2 - 4-9-3 GR Nedeljkovic OT - - 2-2 10-8-3 Cleveland Record: 25-25-4-2, 6th North Division Grand Rapids Record: 23-27-4-3, 7th Central Division
