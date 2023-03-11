Crunch Defeat Amerks, 4-2
March 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Rochester Americans, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The win advances the Crunch to 28-20-5-3 on the season and 4-5-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.
Goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 33-of-35 shots in net for the Crunch. Malcolm Subban stopped 35-of-39 between the pipes for the Amerks.
Syracuse was unable to convert one six power play opportunities, while Rochester went 2-for-7.
After a scoreless first period, the Amerks opened scoring 7:52 into the middle frame while on the power play. Lukas Rousek passed the puck down to the goal line for Brandon Biro who centered it back into the slot for Brett Murray to score on a one-timer. The Crunch quickly responded and stole the lead with back-to-back goals just 35 seconds apart. The first one came at the 9:55 mark. Jack Thompson sent a close-range shot on net that was stopped, but he found his own rebound and shoveled it in as he cut across the crease. Seconds later, Rudolfs Balcers was down low to tip a shot on net and then clean up his own second chance.
Syracuse made it a 3-1 lead 3:08 into the final frame when Trevor Carrick fired a long left-point shot past Subban. At 9:38, Gabriel Dumont grabbed a loose puck in the slot and went five-hole to put the Crunch up by two. Mason Jobst stole one back for Rochester late in the game with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle, but Syracuse held on for the win.
The Crunch travel to face the Providence Bruins on Wednesday.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Trevor Carrick recorded his 10th goal of the season tonight.
