Checkers Roar Back in Third to Earn Point, Fall in Shootout
March 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers pulled off another stunning third period run, erasing a 3-0 deficit to force overtime, but ultimately fell in the shootout.
The Islanders came firing out of the gate, tilting the ice their way and putting the Checkers into a 3-0 hole through 20 minutes of play.
The Checkers settled things down from that point but couldn't gain any ground in the middle frame, heading into the third period still trailing by three goals.
Charlotte worked its magic in the final frame once again, though, starting the comeback trail with a snipe from Zac Dalpe in the early stages of the period. The momentum continued to roll for the home side, and Cory Conacher converted on a man advantage minutes later to put the Checkers back within striking distance.
With 61 seconds remaining in regulation it was the Checkers captain who came through in the clutch - Dalpe redirected a quick wrister from Santtu Kinnunen and beat Bridgeport netminder Cory Schneider to earn a point in the standings for Charlotte and force overtime.
It was a frantic extra frame, featuring a huge penalty kill for Charlotte, a myriad of chances for both sides and a waved-off goal for the home side. After the chaos subsided the game would proceed to a shootout, where the Islanders lit the lamp on two of their three opportunities to claim the extra standings point.
NOTES
Tonight's specialty jersey auction raised $40,176 for the Humane Society of York County and the Checkers Foundation ... Tonight's crowd of 8,571 was the biggest of the season ... The Checkers finished their season series against Bridgeport with a 3-1-0-2 record ... The Checkers are now 4-3 in shootouts this season ... Lucas Carlsson and Riley Nash both saw their point streaks end at eight and nine games, respectively ... Cory Conacher scored his first goal as a Checker ... The Checkers have scored at least three goals in the third period three times in the last eight games ... Grigori Denisenko notched an assist for the second straight game ... Gerry Mayhew extended his point streak to four games ... Zac Dalpe recorded his second straight two-point game ... J-F Berube has earned his team a point in six of his last seven starts ... Ethan Keppen, Logan Hutsko, Connor Bunnaman and Dennis Cesana were the scratches for Charlotte.
