Controversial Ending Sinks Colorado in 4-2 Loss to Abbotsford

March 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







ABBOTSFORD, BC. - Abbotsford forward Aatu Raty swatted a puck out of midair from the side of the net with only 5:20 left to play in regulation to propel the Canucks to a 4-2 win over the Colorado Eagles on Saturday. Despite Colorado's protest that the puck that was hit with a high stick, the officials allowed the eventual game-winning goal to stand. Eagles forwards Alex Galchenyuk and Spencer Smallman both found the back of the net in the loss. Abbotsford goalie Spencer Martin earned the win in net, making 26 saves on 28 shots.

An early power play would get Abbotsford on the board, as forward Linus Karlsson fielded a cross-slot pass at the side of the net and steered the puck past Eagles goalie Keith Kinkaid, giving the Canucks a 1-0 edge just 1:19 into the contest. Each team would earn three opportunities on the man-advantage in the opening 20 minutes, but neither would strike again in the period, as Abbotsford carried its 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.

A power play for the Eagles would level the score just 42 seconds into the second period, as Galchenyuk lit the lamp from the left-wing circle, tying the game at 1-1. The goal was Galchenyuk's 15th of the season and extended his point streak to five games.

The change in momentum would be short-lived, as 35 seconds later Canucks forward Nils Hoglander swept home a rebound in the low slot to give Abbotsford a 2-1 lead.

Colorado would go on to outshoot the Canucks 17-13 in the middle frame, but several highlight-reel saves from Martin would allow Abbotsford to head to the second intermission still on top, 2-1.

The Eagles would tie the game yet again when Smallman camped himself on top of the crease and redirected a shot from the point into the back of the net, squaring the score at 2-2 with 6:14 remaining in the third period.

The controversial tally would see Raty smack a rebound from the side of the cage past Kinkaid to give the Canucks a 3-2 lead at the 14:40 mark of the final frame. After a conference between the officials at center ice, it would be ruled a good goal.

After earning a late power play, Colorado would pull Kinkaid to create a 6-on-4 advantage. The move would create several quality chances for the Eagles, but it would be Raty who would capitalize with an empty-netter with just 2:16 left to play in the contest.

Kinkaid suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 32 shots, as the Eagles finished the night 1-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday, March 12th at 5:00pm MT at Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

