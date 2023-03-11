Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose

March 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







The Iowa Wild host the Manitoba Moose in the first game of a weekend set Saturday at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. Saturday's matchup marks the return of Country Night, which features a postgame concert by Russell Dickerson.

SCORING FIRST

The Iowa Wild have scored first in five of six matchups against the Manitoba Moose this season. Iowa has scored the first goal in 30-of-57 games played this season. The Wild are 18-6-3-3 when scoring the first goal. Manitoba has scored first in 28-of-55 games and maintained a record of 20-5-3-0 in those games. Marco Rossi and Nick Swaney have recorded Iowa's first goal six times apiece. Jansen Harkins and Cole Maier have done so four times for Manitoba.

HOT HANDS

- Iowa forward Nic Petan has points in three consecutive games (2-1=3)

- Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre has won three starts in a row

- Jansen Harkins has posted six points (1-5=6) in Manitoba's previous three contests

- Oskari Salminen is undefeated in regulation (6-0-3-0) in his last nine starts

THROUGH TWO

- Both Iowa and Manitoba are undefeated in regulation when leading after two periods

- The Wild are 20-0-3-1 when leading through 40 minutes

- The Moose have gone 22-0-2-1 when leading after two periods

- Manitoba has led Iowa after two periods in three of six games this season

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.