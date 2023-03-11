Griffins Release Craggs from PTO
March 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday released forward Lukas Craggs from his professional tryout, returning him to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).
Craggs, a fourth-year pro, recorded one assist in his only game as a Griffin on Dec. 17 against the Iowa Wild before suffering an upper-body injury later that month. Before joining the Griffins, Craggs totaled eight points (6-2-8), 31 penalty minutes and a minus-three rating through 17 games with the Toledo Walleye this season. Craggs has split time between the AHL and ECHL in the first four seasons as a professional. A year ago, the Elmhurst, Ill., native bagged two goals and one assist in 24 outings with the Rochester Americans (AHL), while also posting a career-high 31 points (12-19-31) in 35 contests with Cincinnati (ECHL). Through 55 AHL appearances with Milwaukee (2019-20), Chicago (2020-21), Rochester (2021-22) and Grand Rapids (2022-23), Craggs has 12 points (5-7-12) and 56 penalty minutes.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins forward Lukas Craggs
(Mark Newman/Griffins)
