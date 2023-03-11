Griffins Release Craggs from PTO

March 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins forward Lukas Craggs

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins forward Lukas Craggs(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday released forward Lukas Craggs from his professional tryout, returning him to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Craggs, a fourth-year pro, recorded one assist in his only game as a Griffin on Dec. 17 against the Iowa Wild before suffering an upper-body injury later that month. Before joining the Griffins, Craggs totaled eight points (6-2-8), 31 penalty minutes and a minus-three rating through 17 games with the Toledo Walleye this season. Craggs has split time between the AHL and ECHL in the first four seasons as a professional. A year ago, the Elmhurst, Ill., native bagged two goals and one assist in 24 outings with the Rochester Americans (AHL), while also posting a career-high 31 points (12-19-31) in 35 contests with Cincinnati (ECHL). Through 55 AHL appearances with Milwaukee (2019-20), Chicago (2020-21), Rochester (2021-22) and Grand Rapids (2022-23), Craggs has 12 points (5-7-12) and 56 penalty minutes.

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their season tickets by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.