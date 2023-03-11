Griffins Recall Drew Worrad from Toledo

March 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins center Drew Worrad

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins center Drew Worrad(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday recalled center Drew Worrad from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Worrad has competed in 25 games with Toledo and totaled 25 points (10-15-25) and a plus-14 rating. The rookie has appeared in 32 contests this season with the Griffins, totaling three points (1-2-3), eight penalty minutes and a minus-seven rating. After posting a collegiate-high 45 points (9-36-45) in 39 games during his senior year at Western Michigan University in 2021-22, Worrad signed a two-year contract with Grand Rapids. In 2021-22, the 25-year-old logged four points (1-3-4) in 11 games with the Griffins, which included his first pro goal on April 20 at Rockford. Throughout four campaigns at WMU, the Denfield, Ontario, native amassed 25 goals, 70 assists and 40 penalty minutes in 129 outings. Worrad also suited up for two seasons in the OJHL with Oakville and recorded 101 points (40-61-101) in as many games.

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their season tickets by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.