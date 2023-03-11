Wild Win Fourth Straight, Beat Moose 5-2

March 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild packed Wells Fargo Arena on Country Night and took a 5-2 victory over the Manitoba Moose Saturday evening. Adam Beckman scored twice for Iowa while Marco Rossi and Nic Petan each had two assists.

Beckman brought the crowd to its feet only 28 seconds into the game when he stole the puck at his own blue line, outraced the Manitoba defense, and flipped a backhand shot over the glove of Oskari Salminen (14 saves).

Alex Limoges tied the game at 1-1 at 6:08 of the first period when he beat Jesper Wallstedt (22 saves) under the blocker on an odd-man rush.

Iowa retook the lead with a power-play marker at 13:15 of the opening frame. Petan sent a cross-ice pass to Rossi, who found Steven Fogarty at the top of the crease for a tap-in goal.

Manitoba responded quickly and Limoges knotted the contest when he finished the rebound of a Jeff Malott shot 32 seconds later.

The Wild and Moose entered the first intermission with the score tied at 2-2 and the shots tied at eight apiece.

The Wild jumped back in front 10:14 into the second period. With an Iowa power play expiring, Damien Giroux and Dakota Mermis set up Daemon Hunt at the left point. Hunt snapped wrister under Salminen to record his second goal of the season.

Joe Hicketts extended Iowa's lead to two goals at 17:12 of the second with a power-play goal. Rossi and Petan combined to set Hicketts up at the center point, where he blasted home his sixth goal of the season.

The Wild led 4-2 and held a 16-13 shot advantage after 40 minutes.

Wallstedt stopped all nine Moose shots in the first period. Adam Beckman iced the game for the Wild when he scored an empty-net goal at 17:02 of the third period with an assist from Steven Fogarty.

Manitoba outshot Iowa 22-19. The Wild went 2-for-4 on the power play while the Moose were 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Iowa and Manitoba meet again on Sunday, Mar. 12 at 3 p.m at Wells Fargo Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.