Steen, Tralmaks Post Two-Point Nights as P-Bruins Complete Comeback Against Bears

March 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Oskar Steen and Eduards Tralmaks both posted a goal and an assist as the Providence Bruins tallied three straight to defeat the Hershey Bears 3-2 on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Connor Carrick also found the back of the net for the P-Bruins. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 21 shots in the victory.

How It Happened

Beck Malenstyn deflected a shot from the left point by Lucas Johansen, giving Hershey a 1-0 lead with 10:41 left in the first period.

Ethen Frank's one-timer from the right circle off a feed from the near corner beat the goaltender on the glove side, extending the Hershey lead to 2-0 with 9:18 remaining in the first frame.

49 seconds into the second period, Tralmaks crashed the net, found the rebound of Samuel Asselin's shot from the slot, and tucked it in to shrink the Bears lead to 2-1. Steen received the secondary assist.

From behind the cage, Justin Brazeau fed Fabian Lysell at the left post, who slid it across to Carrick at the right post for a tap-in goal to tie the game at 2-2 with 8:55 left in the third period.

Tralmaks carried the puck across the blue line and dropped it to Steen, who fired a wrist shot from the left circle that beat the goaltender on the short side, giving the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 5:04 to play in the third frame. Joona Koppanen was credited with a secondary assist.

Stats

Bussi stopped 21 of 23 shots faced. Providence totaled 27 shots.

Steen's goal was his third in two games and fourth game-winning tally of the season.

Tralmak's posted his first multi-point game of the season.

The P-Bruins power play went 0-for-3, and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

Next Game

The P-Bruins host the Hershey Bears on Saturday, March 12 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

