Blackhawks Recall Philp and Khudobin from Rockford

March 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release









Rockford IceHogs forward Luke Philp

(Rockford IceHogs) Rockford IceHogs forward Luke Philp(Rockford IceHogs)

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Luke Philp and goaltender Anton Khudobin from Rockford.

Philp, 27, has played in two games with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign, making his NHL debut on Jan. 24 against Vancouver and notching his first NHL point on Jan. 26 against Calgary. Philp has 38 points (18G, 20A) in 46 contests with the IceHogs this season.

Khudobin, 36, has appeared in 24 games with the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League this season. The goaltender owns a record of 13-4-4 and has a 2.89 goals-against average with a .899 save percentage in 2022-23. He's logged a 114-91-33 career NHL record with a 2.50 GAA, a .916 SV% and 11 shutouts.

The IceHogs play tonight at 7 p.m. against the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena.The next home game for Rockford is Wednesday, March 15 against the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m. for Wet Your Whistle Wednesday. Get a ticket to the game and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. To unlock the offer on Ticketmaster, use code WYWED before selecting your seats.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.