Hogs Sunk by Wolves in 5-1 Defeat

March 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rosemont, Ill. - After falling into a five-goal deficit after two periods, the Rockford IceHogs suffered a 5-1 loss to the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night at Allstate Arena. Michal Teply tallied the IceHogs' only goal of the contest in the final frame.

Chicago defenseman Max Lajoie handled the puck himself to put the Wolves on the board first at 2:44 of the first period. Picking up the puck in the Wolves' zone, Lajoie weaved through the IceHogs' defense along the right boards and punched a shot past Rockford goalie Jaxson Stauber in the crease to take a 1-0 lead.

After a cross-checking minor against Rockford forward Rocco Grimaldi at 4:45, Chicago went on the first power play of the contest. Forward Zach Senyshyn caught a cross-ice pass from Jamieson Rees and knocked a wrister past Stauber from the edge of the right circle at 5:57 on the man advantage, extending the Wolves' lead to 2-0.

The Wolves continued to dominate in the second frame and took a 4-0 lead with two goals shortly after the first intermission. After assisting on forward Neil Shea's backhanded goal over the glove of Stauber at 2:16, Senyshyn followed up by netting a wrister through a pair of Rockford defenders from the high slot at 5:30.

Unable to stop the bleeding in the middle stanza, the IceHogs allowed a shorthanded goal when Joseph LaBate converted on a breakaway and extended the Wolves' lead to 5-0.

Rockford finally cracked the scoreboard in the third period after an errant Chicago pass allowed forward Buddy Robinson to send a stretch pass to forward Michal Teply skating up the slot on a clean breakaway. Teply fired a shot past the glove of Wolves netminder Zachary Sawchenko at 8:09, scoring his seventh goal of the season to make it 5-1.

Stauber turned away 33 of 38 Chicago shots, and Sawchenko marked 24 saves on 25 Rockford shots to earn the win.

Next Home Game

The next home game for Rockford is Wednesday, March 15 against the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m. for Wet Your Whistle Wednesday.Get a ticket to the game and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. To unlock the offer on Ticketmaster, use code WYWED before selecting your seats.

IceHogs And Lamonica Beverages Hosting Craft Beer Tasting Event

The Rockford IceHogs and Lamonica Beverages are teaming up to treat fans to a Craft Beer Tasting at the IceHogs Wednesday, March 15 game against the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m. The beer tasting event will begin when the doors open at 6 p.m. and will continue through the end of the first intermission. The tasting will include up to 10 different craft beers at various locations on the concourse at the BMO Center. The event will feature local breweries, including Prairie Street Brewing Co., Generations Brewery, Lena Brewery, and Church Street Brewing Company. There is no additional charge to take part in the beer tasting, and any fan 21 and over with a ticket for the game may participate. Fans interested in participating in the beer tasting can check in at a table located outside of the Jack Daniel's Bar at the top of the escalators and must show a valid ID to receive a wrist band, a card with a list of available beers for sampling, and a complimentary sampler glass (while supplies last).

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.