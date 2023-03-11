Barracuda Clawed by Condors, 6-2
March 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Bakersfield, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (24-28-1-4) closed out its three-game road trip on Saturday at the Mechanics Bank Arena, falling 6-2 to the Bakersfield Condors (27-26-2-2).
In the first, the Barracuda were outshot 22-4, and at 9:45, Bakersfield would break the ice as Seth Griffith (14) fired in a turnover past Aaron Dell. On just its second shot of the game, the Barracuda would tie it up as Thomas Bordeleau got around Max Gildon, and Andrew Agozzino (22) tipped in his pass through the five-hole of Calvin Pickard at 13:24. After the Barracuda were called for a late first-period penalty, Raphael Lavoie (21) ripped a shot over the right shoulder of Dell to make it 2-1.
Lavoie (22) would notch his second of the game at 6:40 of the second on a two-on-one, again beating Dell over the right shoulder. After Nick Cicek had fallen at his blueline, Griffith (15) would go forehand-to-backhand on a breakaway to make it 4-1 at 14:40. At 17:34, Noah Philp (14) snapped in a short-side shot on Dell to complete the three-goal period.
Entering the third, Strauss Mann would replace Dell, but on a five-on-three power play, Griffith (16) would complete the hat trick on a stick-side rip, giving the Condors a 6-1 lead at 11:01. Darren Brady (3) would finally stop the bleeding with a goal at 14:03 but the Barracuda would fall 6-2.
Dell (10-12-2) suffered the defeat, giving up five goals on 33 shots, while Pickard (17-9-2) collected the win making 27 saves.
The Barracuda return to Tech CU Arena on March 15 to take on the Henderson Silver Knights (10:30a) for Cuda Classroom Day. For tickets and more info about upcoming promotions and specials, visit sjbarracuda.com.
