Valiant Effort Earns Belleville Sens Point in Lehigh Valley
March 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
Belleville Senators' Cole Cassels, Mitchell Heard, John Quenneville and Dillon Heatherington on game night
(Belleville Senators)
ALLENTOWN, PA - The Belleville Senators are heading home with another hard-fought point after a valiant effort against Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday night at PPL Center, which ultimately saw them fall 4-3 in overtime.
Belleville opened the scoring 2:57 into the contest when John Quenneville capitalized on a rebound to get the Senators on the board. Later in the frame, Lehigh Valley equalized after Cooper Marody was the recipient of a fortunate bounce for his ninth of the season.
Early into the middle stanza, Belleville regained their advantage as Quenneville once again found the back of the night after finishing on a two-on-one opportunity. However, the Phantoms quickly responded through another Marody tally. The Senators continued their strong showing as Roby Jarventie notched his 11th of the campaign on the power play to give the visitors a 3-2 lead after forty minutes of play.
A late Lehigh Valley push would force extra time as Marody completed his hat trick with an extra attacker on the ice at the 19:12 mark of the third.
Despite some excellent chances with the man advantage, it wasn't to be for the Senators, as Phantoms defenceman Ronnie Attard notched the game-winner in overtime to complete the comeback.
The Senators return to action on Wednesday night when they host the Utica Comets, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m from CAA Arena.
Sens On Special Teams:
Power Play: 1/6 | Penalty Kill: 2/3
Fast Facts:
Ryan Bednard made 28 saves.
John Quenneville has six points over his last five games.
Mitchell Heard had two assists on the night.
Roby Jarventie has eight goals in his last 11 games played.
Sound Bytes: Interim Head Coach David Bell: "To be quite honest, we had our opportunities to win the game. I didn't think our forward group and specifically our power play was intense enough and focused enough. When you get opportunities like that you got to stomp on them in overtime and there was just not enough execution."
Valiant Effort Earns Belleville Sens Point in Lehigh Valley - Belleville Senators
