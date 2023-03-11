Amerks Doubled-Up in Syracuse

(Syracuse, NY) The Rochester Americans (27-23-4-1) scored twice on the power-play but were doubled up by Syracuse Crunch (28-20-5-3) as they dropped a 4-2 decision Saturday at Upstate Medical University Arena.

Despite the defeat, Rochester has earned a point in six of its last 10 games, going 4-4-2-0 over that span. The contest, which served as the second of three games for the Amerks this weekend, was the ninth of the campaign between the North Division rivals this season.

Forwards Brandon Biro and Lukas Rousek each notched a pair of assists for a multi-point game while Brett Murray and Mason Jobst both scored in the first and third periods, respectively. Biro (5+11) and Rousek (3+10) have combined for eight goals and 21 assists since Feb. 24.

Goaltender Malcolm Subban (14-13-1), who earned his sixth start in the last seven games, stopped 35 of the 39 shots he faced. The Toronto, Ontario, native has topped the 30-save mark eight times in his last 23 starts dating back to Dec. 16.

Simon Ryfors (0+2) assisted on two goals for his 10th multi-point effort of the campaign while Jack Thompson, Rudolfs Balcers and Gabriel Dumont all notched one goal each. Goaltender Max Lagace (13-9-6) earned his 13th win of the season and fifth in his last six games as he made 33 saves.

Following a scoreless opening period, the two clubs combined for 36 penalty minutes and three goals.

In the first two minutes of the middle frame, Rochester successfully cleared back-to-back penalties in succession before earning an abbreviated 5-on-3 for 37 seconds.

As Rochester cycled the puck inside the Crunch zone, Rousek dished a pass below the goal line to Biro. The third-year pro, who posted a career-high five-point night on Friday against Hartford, drew the attention of the Syracuse defenders before centering the puck for Murray to snap home for his 17th of the season at the 7:52 mark.

With the assists, Biro has 15 points (5+10) dating back to Feb. 4 while Rousek has 12 (9+3) over that same stretch. Murray has seven points (3+4) over his last 11 games.

The Amerks held the lead for only 2:03 as the Crunch scored back-to-back goals 35 seconds apart to flip a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 advantage.

Thompson netted the first of the two markers with 10:05 to play for his sixth of slate before Blacers banged in his fourth on the ensuing shift.

The Crunch took a one-goal cushion into the second intermission before adding two more 5:30 apart to build a 4-1 lead.

Prior to Carrick blasting his 10th goal of the season from atop the left point, Syracuse trapped Rochester inside its own zone for an extended shift. Philippe Myers helped setup the goal as did Ryfors at the 3:08 mark.

On the final Syracuse tally, Dumont intercepted a turnover in-between the face-off circles before he slipped a shot between Subban's legs while on a breakaway.

The Amerks managed to cut into the deficit in the final 1:18 as Jobst finished of a feed from Rousek and Biro as Rochester was on its seventh man-advantage of the contest.

The Amerks wrap up their three-game weekend on Sunday, March 12 when they return home to close out their season series with the Toronto Marlies at The Blue Cross Arena. The North Division showdown gets underway at 3:05 p.m. and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV. The contest can also be viewed locally on CW Rochester.

Storyline Stripes:

Since the turn of the New Year, Mason Jobst has amassed nine goals and 12 points over his previous 18 games, including his first career hat trick in the 7-5 loss to the first-place Toronto Marlies back on Jan. 14 ... With his second straight multi-point game and fifth in the last eight games, Lukas Rousek has 12 on the campaign ... Brandon Biro, who celebrated his 25th birthday today, logged his 11th multi-assist game and team-leading 16th multi-point effort of the season.

Goal Scorers

ROC: B. Murray (17), M. Jobst (12)

SYR: J. Thompson (6), R. Balcers (4), T. Carrick (10), G. Dumont (17)

Goaltenders

ROC: M. Subban - 35/39 (L)

SYR: M. Lagace - 33/35 (W)

Shots

ROC: 35

SYR: 39

Special Teams

ROC: PP (2/7) | PK (6/6)

SYR: PP (0/6) | PK (5/7)

Three Stars

1. SYR - G. Dumont

2. SYR - T. Carrick

3. SYR - M. Lagace

