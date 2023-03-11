IceHogs Ready for I-90 Rivalry Battle in Rosemont

March 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rosemont, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs and Chicago Wolves continue the I-90 rivalry tonight at Allstate Arena at 7 p.m. in their 10th head-to-head contest of the 2022-23 season.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 27-21-5-4, 63 points (4th, Central Division)

Chicago: 24-25-3-2, 53 points (6th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Rocco Grimaldi tallied his first point in a Rockford sweater on Friday night and paces the IceHogs with 27G, 30A. Forward Bobby Lynch scored the Hogs' only goal against the Griffins on Friday night, marking 15 points this season.

Jamieson Rees has been a thorn in Rockford's side this season and has eight points (5G, 3A) in six games against the Hogs. The center is having a career campaign with the Wolves and has tabulated 35 points (11G, 24A) in 47 games this season.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs fell 2-1 in overtime to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday night. Forward Bobby Lynch netted the lone Rockford goal, scoring his ninth goal of the season and his third against Grand Rapids. Arvid Soderblom registered 31 saves on 33 Griffins shots.

Welcome, Rocco

Newly acquired forward Rocco Grimaldi notched an assist in his IceHogs debut last night against Grand Rapids. Grimaldi is now tied for sixth in league scoring with 57 points (27G, 30A) on the season. The Rossmoor, California native's helper last night came on the power play in the third period to help set up Bobby Lynch's game-tying goal. Grimaldi now has 20 power-play points (9G, 11A) on the campaign.

Stellar Soderblom

Rockford goaltender Arvid Soderblom turned in another outstanding effort last night against Grand Rapids despite getting tagged with the overtime loss. Soderblom stopped 31 of 33 Griffins shots in the game and has now made at least 30 saves in each of his last three starts. Over his last four appearances dating back to Feb. 24 at Iowa, the Swedish backstop has stopped 136 out of 144 shots for a .944 save percentage.

Extra! Extra!

Nobody in the AHL plays more overtime hockey than the IceHogs. After last night's 2-1 defeat in OT, Rockford has now reached the extra frame 21 times this season, including in each of the last two games. The Hogs are 7-5 when a game finishes in overtime and 5-4 when a game finishes in a shootout. Seven different players have scored overtime winners for Rockford, while Rocco Grimaldi has bagged two extra-time goals while playing with the San Diego Gulls.

Galvas Returns to the Lineup

Defenseman Jakub Galvas returned to the Rockford lineup last night against Grand Rapids after missing the previous six games while in concussion protocol. Galvas leads all active Rockford defensemen with 24 points (2G, 22A). The 23-year-old Czech has been particularly productive against Chicago this season and has seven points (1G, 6A) in eight games against the Wolves.

Next Home Game

The next home game for Rockford is Wednesday, March 15 against the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m. for Wet Your Whistle Wednesday. Get a ticket to the game and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. To unlock the offer on Ticketmaster, use code WYWED before selecting your seats.

IceHogs And Lamonica Beverages Hosting Craft Beer Tasting Event

The Rockford IceHogs and Lamonica Beverages are teaming up to treat fans to a Craft Beer Tasting at the IceHogs Wednesday, March 15 game against the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m.. The beer tasting event will begin when the doors open at 6 p.m. and will continue through the end of the first intermission. The tasting will include up to 10 different craft beers at various locations on the concourse at the BMO Center. The event will feature local breweries, including Prairie Street Brewing Co., Generations Brewery, Lena Brewery, and Church Street Brewing Company. There is no additional charge to take part in the beer tasting, and any fan 21 and over with a ticket for the game may participate. Fans interested in participating in the beer tasting can check in at a table located outside of the Jack Daniel's Bar at the top of the escalators and must show a valid ID to receive a wrist band, a card with a list of available beers for sampling, and a complimentary sampler glass (while supplies last).

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Chicago, 1-4 L Recap & Highlights

Fri., Oct. 28 vs. Chicago, 5-3 W Recap & Highlights

Fri., Nov. 18 vs. Chicago, 3-4 L Recap & Highlights

Sat., Nov. 19 at Chicago, 4-3 OTW Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 23 at Chicago, 2-3 L Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 30 at Chicago, 4-3 SOW Recap & Highlights

Sat., Dec. 31 vs. Chicago, 6-2 W Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 21 vs. Chicago, 6-2 L Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 28 at Chicago, 2-3 OTL Recap & Highlights

Sat., Mar. 11 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 1 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tue., Apr. 11 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

89-71-11-5

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.