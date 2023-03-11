Game #58 - Tucson Roadrunners at Milwaukee Admirals

March 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







5:00 p.m. MST, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Referees: Shaun Davis (31) Phillip Kasko (93)

Linespersons: Ibrahim Arifi (47) Jameson Gronert (96)

The Tucson Roadrunners wrap up their two-game road series against the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday afternoon at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Roadrunners took the series opener on Friday by a final score of 3-2 after overcoming an early 1-0 deficit. Saturday's series finale represents the fourth and final meeting between Tucson and Milwaukee on the season, and the Roadrunners last road game outside of the AHL Pacific Division this season. A win Saturday would make Tucson the first team to sweep the Admirals in a two-game series on their home ice this season, and the first team to do so since the Colorado Eagles in February 2022.

Three Things

1) Friday's 3-2 win over the Admirals was another close battle for Tucson, as the Roadrunners have had six of their last seven games decided by one goal. Tucson has earned 10 of 14 possible standings points during that stretch with a 4-1-2 record. The Roadrunners also entered their third consecutive third period tied with their opponent Friday after back-to-back overtime contests with the San Diego Gulls at the Tucson Arena last weekend. Friday's eventual game-winning goal was scored 3:14 into the third period by Curtis Douglas for his first career GWG and fifth tally overall on the season, making him the 14th different Roadrunners skater to net the deciding goal in a game this year. Douglas has recorded two goals and two fights through three outings against the Milwaukee Admirals this season.

2) Tucson forward Mike Carcone made team history on Friday when he recorded a pair of assists to set a new Roadrunners single-season scoring record at 68 points. Carcone is currently tied with Ontario Reign forward and back-to-back AHL Most Valuable Player TJ Tynan for the league lead in scoring with seven less games played than Tynan. Through three meetings with Milwaukee, the 26-year-old has amassed three goals and five assists for eight total points to lead the season series. With 26 points and 42 assists for 68 total points, Carcone is on pace to become the fourth to average a point per-game with at least 45 games played in a season, joining forwards Matias Maccelli (21-22), Brayden Burke (19-20) and Dylan Strome (17-18). With his two-point performance on Friday, Carcone has recorded 134 total points (65g 69a) in 133 career appearances with the Roadrunners since joining the organization prior to the 2020-2021 campaign.

3) Roadrunners goaltender Tyler Parks stopped 25 of 27 shots faced on Friday for his first road win of the season and fourth victory overall since joining the team in late January. The 3-2 win also marked Tucson's seventh consecutive game of allowing two goals or less in regulation, the longest streak in franchise history. The Roadrunners have held their opponents scoreless in 10 of the 21 periods since the start of the streak while allowing just two multi-goal periods. In addition, Tucson backstops Tyler Parks and Ivan Prosvetov have combined for a .925 save percentage (222-for-240) over the Roadrunners last eight games, which would be tied for second in the AHL among qualified goaltenders.

What's The Word?

"It's go time here, we're fighting for a playoff spot and we're looking to move up in the standings. We're going to push as far as we can."

Roadrunners forward Hudson Elynuik on Tucson fighting for every standings point with 15 games left in the regular season as the team looks to secure their spot in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Number to Know

4 - The Roadrunners have held their opponents scoreless in four-straight third periods entering Saturday, and in five of their last six third periods since a 3-2 comeback win over the Henderson Silver Knights on February 19. Tucson held Milwaukee to just seven shots in Friday's third period and kept the Admirals scoreless for the final 24:34 of regulation. The Roadrunners have also outshot their opponents in each of their last four final frames by an overall count of 38 to 24.

We're Doing It Live

Tonight's game will broadcast live on AHLtv, as well as on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 4:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jimmy Peebles, before Adrian Denny has all the action from UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

