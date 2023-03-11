Toronto Marlies Return Home for a Game against the Hartford Wolf Pack

The Toronto Marlies return home to host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday evening in their first of two meetings in the regular season.

Currently, Toronto sits atop the Eastern Conference in first place with a 38-16-2-1 record, while Hartford is in 12th with a 24-23-3-7 record on the season.

Toronto heads into Saturday's game with a 3-1 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday, while Hartford is coming off a high-scoring 8-4 loss to the Rochester Americans on Friday.

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Joseph Blandisi who has points (2-2-4) in four consecutive games, and Nick Abruzzese who has 41 points (15G, 26A) in 57 games. On the Wolf Pack side, Will Cuylle leads the way with 32 points (19G, 13A).

Puck drop is at 5:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

