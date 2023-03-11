Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m.

March 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Providence, RI) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they open up a two-game weekend set in the Ocean State with a Saturday night clash against the Providence Bruins.

Hershey Bears (34-14-5-2) at Providence Bruins (32-14-8-2)

March 11, 2023 | 7:05 p.m. | Game 56 | Amica Mutual Pavilion

Referees: Tanner Doiron (1), Alex Lepkowski (74)

Linespersons: Trevor Disbennett (54), Jared Waitt (60)

Broadcast Information

Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in progress)

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey hosted Providence on Saturday in an eventual 1-0 loss; the Chocolate and White outshot the Bruins 22-11 as the Bears set a new franchise record for fewest shots against, but Marc McLaughlin netted the lone goal of the contest for Providence at 13:37 of the third period on a redirected shot from Chris Wagner to give the Bruins the eventual victory. The Bruins were in action last night, falling 6-3 on the road at Springfield. With the Thunderbirds up by two goals midway through the first and again midway through the second, Oskar Steen provided goals in both instances for the Bruins to make it a one-goal contest. Springfield blitzed Providence with two goals less than four minutes into the third period to decisively pull ahead.

PUSH TO THE POSTSEASON:

The Bears enter tonight one point ahead of the Providence Bruins for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. With Providence falling last night at Springfield, Hershey has played one less game than the Bruins. As of this morning, the Magic Number for the Bears sits at 14 points; the Bears currently require 32 points to clinch the Atlantic Division title.

BRUIN AND BEAR IT:

The Bears are looking for their first win in Rhode Island since the 2019-20 campaign, when Hershey earned a 3-2 shootout win at what was then known as the Dunkin' Donuts Center, as Bobby Nardella set up Philippe Maillet's game-tying goal with 21 seconds left in regulation and Maillett and Christian Djoos both scored in the shootout to lift the Bears to victory. Hershey is 1-2-0-0 against the Bruins this season. Mike Vecchione (1g, 2a) and Mike Sgarbossa (0g, 3a) lead the Bears in scoring against the Bruins, while Marc McLaughlin (2g, 0a), Luke Toporowski (1g, 1a), Chris Wagner (1g, 1a), and Georgii Merkulov (0g, 2a) pace Providence against Hershey. Bears alternate captain Aaron Ness suited up for Providence during the 2021-22 campaign, while Bruins head coach Ryan Mougenel served as an assistant coach for Hershey under Mike Haviland during the 2013-14 season, and defender Connor Carrick was with Hershey for parts of three seasons from 2013-16.

VINNY'S BACK:

The Washington Capitals loaned defenseman Vincent Iorio back to the Bears on Friday afternoon. The rookie defender made his NHL debut for Washington on March 4 at San Jose, and earned his first NHL point with an assist on an Alex Ovechkin goal in the third period of an eventual 8-3 win. Iorio ranks tied for first among Hershey's defensive corps with 15 assists and is second with 17 points.

BEARS BITES:

Forward Mason Morelli needs two more points for 100 in his professional career...Defender Aaron Ness is two points shy of 200 in his pro career...Zach Fucale's 18 wins are tied for sixth in the league and tied for first among all Eastern Conference netminders...Hunter Shepard is first among qualified goaltenders with a 2.12 goals-against average, and has gotten the nod in net for all three prior outings against Providence this season...The Bears are second in the American Hockey League with 36 first goals, and are also second with 25 victories after scoring first...Hershey is 15-0-0-1 this season when Mike Vecchione scores a goal.

