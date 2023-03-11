Silver Knights Fall to Gulls in Second of Back-To-Back
March 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the San Diego Gulls, 4-2, on the road on Saturday evening. Gage Quinney and Lukas Cormier both tallied goals for the Silver Knights.
The Gulls opened the scoring with a goal early in the first period.
Quinney tied things up at one with an unassisted goal less than two minutes into the second period.
Cormier then gave the Silver Knights their first lead of the game with a power-play goal. He was assisted by Gemel Smith and Quinney.
The Gulls responded with three unanswered goals, one of which was scored on the Silver Knights' empty net.
