Stars Score Two Short-Handed Goals to Edge Firebirds
March 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
PALM DESERT, California - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, came from behind to defeat the Coachella Valley Firebirds 4-2 with a pair of short-handed goals early in the third period Saturday night at Acrisure Arena.
Mavrik Bourque tipped a shot by Fredrik Karlstrom past Chris Driedger to open the scoring 10:57 into Saturday night's contest. Then with 59 seconds left to play in the opening period, Brogan Rafferty beat Remi Poirier with a one-timer blasted from the left dot on the power play to tie the game 1-1.
In the middle period, the Firebirds scored the only goal with 1:42 left in the stanza when Jimmy Schuldt fired a shot from the high slot on the power play that glanced off a Stars' defender and past Poirier to make it 2-1.
The third period saw Texas grab its second lead of the night with back-to-back short-handed goals on the same penalty kill to take a 3-2 lead. Riley Tufte beat Driedger with a quick shot near the hashes 26 seconds into the period on a breakaway. Then at 1:40, Thomas Harley found a loose puck in the slot and buried his ninth goal of the season to provide Texas with a one-goal edge. With 22 seconds left, Tanner Kero scored an empty-net goal to ensure a 4-2 Stars' victory.
In goal for Texas, Poirier, now 4-1-1 this season, picked up the win with 21 saves on 23 shots. Coming down with the loss for the Firebirds, Driedger made 26 stops on 29 shots.
The Stars take on the Firebirds again Sunday afternoon at 5:00 p.m. CT in the two-game series finale at Acrisure Arena in California.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars' Riley Tufte in action
(Mike Zitek/Coachella Valley Firebirds)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2023
- Controversial Ending Sinks Colorado in 4-2 Loss to Abbotsford - Colorado Eagles
- Silver Knights Fall to Gulls in Second of Back-To-Back - Henderson Silver Knights
- Stars Score Two Short-Handed Goals to Edge Firebirds - Texas Stars
- Valiant Effort Earns Belleville Sens Point in Lehigh Valley - Belleville Senators
- Marody Late Hattie Propels Dramatic OT Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Fight for 3-2 Shootout Win Against Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Griffins Pick Up Point In Shootout Loss To Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Doubled-Up in Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Dryden Hunt Excited to be in Calgary - Calgary Wranglers
- Hogs Sunk by Wolves in 5-1 Defeat - Rockford IceHogs
- Jesper Wallstedt Notches 20 Saves in Wild Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Roadrunners Record Three-Goal Second Period in 5-3 Loss to Milwaukee Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolves Rock Rival IceHogs 5-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Admirals Overpower Roadrunners - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wild Win Fourth Straight, Beat Moose 5-2 - Iowa Wild
- Bears Fall 3-2 as Bruins Battle Back - Hershey Bears
- Steen, Tralmaks Post Two-Point Nights as P-Bruins Complete Comeback Against Bears - Providence Bruins
- Comets Pull Away in Third, Penguins Lose, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Roar Back in Third to Earn Point, Fall in Shootout - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Defeat Amerks, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Frk's Second Hat Trick Pushes T-Birds to Win Over Laval - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Earn Point with Late Goal, But Fall 3-2 to Marlies in Overtime Thriller - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets' Point Streak Reaches Seven Games, Defeat Penguins 4-1 - Utica Comets
- Barracuda Sign Tyler Bird to PTO - San Jose Barracuda
- Griffins Release Craggs from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Release Zack Andrusiak from Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Make Lone Visit to Toronto for Saturday Date vs. Marlies - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Blackhawks Recall Philp and Khudobin from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies Return Home for a Game against the Hartford Wolf Pack - Toronto Marlies
- Game #58 - Tucson Roadrunners at Milwaukee Admirals - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Recall Drew Worrad from Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Ready for I-90 Rivalry Battle in Rosemont - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.