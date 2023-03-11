Stars Score Two Short-Handed Goals to Edge Firebirds

PALM DESERT, California - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, came from behind to defeat the Coachella Valley Firebirds 4-2 with a pair of short-handed goals early in the third period Saturday night at Acrisure Arena.

Mavrik Bourque tipped a shot by Fredrik Karlstrom past Chris Driedger to open the scoring 10:57 into Saturday night's contest. Then with 59 seconds left to play in the opening period, Brogan Rafferty beat Remi Poirier with a one-timer blasted from the left dot on the power play to tie the game 1-1.

In the middle period, the Firebirds scored the only goal with 1:42 left in the stanza when Jimmy Schuldt fired a shot from the high slot on the power play that glanced off a Stars' defender and past Poirier to make it 2-1.

The third period saw Texas grab its second lead of the night with back-to-back short-handed goals on the same penalty kill to take a 3-2 lead. Riley Tufte beat Driedger with a quick shot near the hashes 26 seconds into the period on a breakaway. Then at 1:40, Thomas Harley found a loose puck in the slot and buried his ninth goal of the season to provide Texas with a one-goal edge. With 22 seconds left, Tanner Kero scored an empty-net goal to ensure a 4-2 Stars' victory.

In goal for Texas, Poirier, now 4-1-1 this season, picked up the win with 21 saves on 23 shots. Coming down with the loss for the Firebirds, Driedger made 26 stops on 29 shots.

The Stars take on the Firebirds again Sunday afternoon at 5:00 p.m. CT in the two-game series finale at Acrisure Arena in California.

