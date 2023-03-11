Moose Release Zack Andrusiak from Tryout

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team released forward Zack Andrusiak from his professional tryout.

Zack Andrusiak

Forward

Born July. 10, 1998 - Yorkton, Sask.

Height 5.11 - Weight 187 - Shoots Left

Andrusiak, 24, appeared in two games for the Moose. The forward has suited up in 48 games for the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones this season while recording 58 points (24G, 34A). Andrusiak has 191 games of ECHL experience under his belt with 153 points (64G, 89A) split between the Idaho Steelheads, Orlando Solar Bears and Cincinnati. The winger also appeared in two AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners in 2021-22.

The Moose rematch with the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday, March 12. Puck drop is slated for 3 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

