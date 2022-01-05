Iowa Topples Manitoba in a Shootout, 3-2

January 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







WINNIPEG, Man. - Iowa Wild (12-11-2-2; 28 pts.) defeated the Manitoba Moose (16-9-1-1; 34 pts.) in a shootout at Canada Life Centre on Jan. 4 by a score of 3-2. Iowa goaltender Trevin Kozlowski made his second consecutive start for the Wild and stopped a career-high 35 shots in the victory.

Moose forward Jeff Malott kicked off the scoring on the power play by finishing a chance in front of Kozlowski at 5:59 of the first period. Malott's goal gave Manitoba a 1-0 lead.

At 16:05 of the first period, Wild forward Kris Bennett deflected a shot from Iowa defenseman Kevin Czuczman past Moose goaltender Evan Cormier (23 saves) to record his first career AHL goal. Both Czuczman and Wild forward Nate Sucese recorded assists on Bennett's tally that tied the game 1-1.

At the end of the first period, the Wild and the Moose remained tied 1-1. Shots in the first period were 14-7 in favor of Manitoba.

Wild forward Adam Beckman pushed in a rebound chance following a point shot from Iowa defenseman Riese Zmolek to give the Wild a 2-1 lead at 4:43 of the second period. Zmolek was credited with the lone assist on the goal.

The Wild carried a 2-1 lead into the second intermission despite being outshot 24-20 through two periods. Iowa outshot Manitoba 13-10 in the second stanza.

At 10:40 of the third period, Moose forward Jonathan Kovacevic beat Kozlowski from the top of the left circle to tie the game 2-2.

Neither team could break the tie in regulation and both teams headed into overtime locked up at two goals apiece. Shots in the third period were 11-1 in favor of the Moose and Manitoba led 35-21 in shots after three periods.

In overtime, Iowa outshot Manitoba 4-2 but both teams did not solve the opposing goaltender, forcing a shootout. Manitoba led 37-25 in shots after the overtime period.

Wild forward Joseph Cramarossa and Moose forward Mikey Eyssimont missed on their opportunities before Beckman scored to put the Wild up 1-0 in the shootout. Manitoba forward Austin Poganski followed up Beckman's successful try with a miss and Wild forward Kyle Rau sealed the victory as he beat Cormier five-hole on Iowa's third and final shootout chance.

Malott's first period goal was the only special teams tally of the game as Manitoba went 1-for-2 and Iowa went 0-for-2 on the power play in the contest.

Next on the schedule for the Wild, a trip to Grand Rapids to take on the Griffins on Friday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. CT.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.