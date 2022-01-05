Postponed Chicago Game Rescheduled for April 28
January 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins battle the Chicago Wolves
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Wednesday announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins away game that was postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. EDT at Allstate Arena.
The Griffins will return to action tonight, Jan. 5 when they host the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. EST at Van Andel Arena.
Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Fans can also watch the game via AHLTV or tune in to Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM .
