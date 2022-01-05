Postponed Chicago Game Rescheduled for April 28

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Wednesday announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins away game that was postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. EDT at Allstate Arena.

The Griffins will return to action tonight, Jan. 5 when they host the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. EST at Van Andel Arena.

