Bears Announce Three Roster Moves

January 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears and the club's NHL affiliate, the Washington Capitals, have announced three roster moves. The Capitals have recalled forward Mike Sgarbossa from Hershey and assigned him to the Taxi Squad. Additionally, the Bears have re-assigned goaltender Ryan Bednard to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, while also releasing forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk from his professional tryout.

Sgarbossa, 29, has recorded four points (2g, 2a) in eight games with the Capitals this season and 14 points (8g, 6a) in 15 games with the Bears. The Campbellville, Ontario, native appeared in five games with Washington during the 2020-21 season, recording two assists. During the 2019-20 season, the 6'0", 179-pound center played two games with Washington, making his Capitals debut on Nov. 20, 2019, against the New York Rangers. Sgarbossa also recorded 40 points (13g, 27a) in 39 games with Hershey, which ranked third on the team.

Bednard, 24, is 5-6-0 in 11 games with the Stingrays this season, holding a 2.50 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. He played in one game with Hershey, stopping 30 shots in a 4-3 loss to Rochester on Dec. 19. He's 5-5-0 in 11 career AHL games with Springfield, Syracuse, and Hershey, sporting a 3.23 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage.

Mikhalchuk, 22, did not see game action with the Bears. He's appeared in 17 games for the ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen this season, registering 13 points (6g, 7a). He is in his second professional season after skating in 19 games with Wheeling in the ECHL last year, collecting five points (2g, 3a).

The Bears battle the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tonight at GIANT Center. The puck drops at 7 P.M. Ticket information is available at HersheyBears.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.