5 Things: Heat at Tucson

January 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON HEAT (19-4-2-1) at TUCSON ROADRUNNERS (11-9-2-0)

5:30 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Jakob Pelletier (11)

Points - Jakob Pelletier (28)

Roadrunners:

Goals - Matias Maccelli (7)

Points - Matias Maccelli (21)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 21-for-107, 19.6% (t-11th)/PK - 96-for-107, 89.7% (1st)

Roadrunners:

PP - 16-for-91, 17.6% (t-20th)/PK - 74-for-91, 81.3% (t-19th)

1. HEAT INDEX

The road trip rolls on as the Stockton Heat face off for the second time in two nights against the Tucson Roadrunners, the final meeting between the teams in Tucson this season. The Heat hope to follow a similar script to the first two pairs of back-to-backs in which the Roadrunners took game one before Stockton rallied to take game two. The visitors will look to regain form on the penalty kill, which conceded a pair of goals for just the second time all season, and find success on the offensive end with two points on the line.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... The Heat have enjoyed close games for most of the season, owning an overall mark of 9-1-2-1 in one-goal games. Against Tucson, though, that number is 1-1-1-1, with the Roadrunners the only team to beat the Heat more than once this season. THAT... Slow starts have plagued the Heat at times this season, and Tucson has bit the Heat twice with early goals in the season series. In each of Stockton's last two losses to the Roadrunners, the Heat conceded a goal within the first 3:16 of game action. In Stockton's wins over the Roadrunners, the Heat scored first with goals 14:11 and 15:57 into the action, respectively. An uneventful first handful of minutes could be a good sign for the visitors. THE OTHER... Twenty-six games into the season, last night's game was a rarity for the Heat as it was only the third time Stockton was outscored on special teams. It was the second time the Heat conceded two power play goals in a game, the first since October 22, and continues a trend of strong work up a skater from Tucson in the season series, with the Roadrunners operating at a 17.6-percent clip up a skater against Stockton this season.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Jakob Pelletier

In every bounce-back effort, either Pelletier or Connor Zary has scored a goal. The all-situations, top-line left wing has four points and three goals against the Roadrunners on the year and will look to spearhead the push on the offensive end Wednesday.

Roadrunners - Victor Soderstrom

With four points in three games against Stockton, two coming last night, Soderstrom has been dangerous on the offensive end in the season set. He has 11 points in 14 games this season with Tucson.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Kevin Gravel is one goal shy of 20 in his AHL career.

Eetu Tuulola is two goals shy of 20 in his AHL career.

Justin Kirkland is two goals shy of 40 in his AHL career.

Emilio Pettersen is one appearance shy of his 50th AHL game.

5. QUOTABLE

"(The Roadrunners) play us hard. We know with our record right now too at this time of the year, we have a target on our back every night. We'll look to make sure we come with a good start, unlike we did (Tuesday). Unfortunately we came up flat in the first period and ultimately that cost us. You have to give them credit, they have a good goaltender and play really structured, but we have to find ways to get the puck to the back of the net." - Justin Kirkland on playing against Tucson

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.