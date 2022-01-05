Detroit Summons Barber, Witkowski to Taxi Squad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday recalled right wing Riley Barber and defenseman Luke Witkowski to their taxi squad from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Barber rejoins Detroit's taxi squad for the second time this season, as the right winger previously received the call up on Dec. 26. The 27-year-old competed with the Red Wings for the first time in his career and made his NHL season debut on Dec. 18, registering two shots and a plus-one rating. A former sixth-round draft choice of the Washington Capitals, the forward has skated in 13 NHL games with nine of them coming with Montreal during the 2019-20 campaign. Barber is yet to register his first point in the NHL and has two penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating. With the Griffins this season, the seven-year-pro is tied for third on the roster with 19 points (8-11-19) while his five power play goals are tied for fourth in the AHL. Barber rattled off a six-game point streak (4-5-9) from Oct. 30-Nov. 13 and is currently in the midst of a five-game stretch (3-3-6) from Dec. 6-Jan. 1.

Witkowski joined the Red Wings for the first time this year on Dec. 7 and has since been sent back to the NHL club twice now. Witkowski, 31, is in search of his first NHL game since Nov. 1, 2019. From 2017-19, the blueliner spent two full seasons with Detroit, totaling six points (1-5-6) and 91 penalty minutes in 65 outings. The former Western Michigan Bronco has appeared in 131 games in the NHL and has amassed 13 points (2-11-13) and 162 penalty minutes. Witkowski has spent eight years in the AHL with Syracuse and Grand Rapids, registering 49 points (9-40-49) and 666 penalty minutes in 282 contests. Through 21 games this season with the Griffins, the Holland, Mich., native has two assists and 47 penalty minutes, which is tied for third among AHL defensemen.

