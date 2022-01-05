San Jose Barracuda Recall Forward Kyle Topping
January 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has recalled forward Kyle Topping (@Topping11) from the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) of the ECHL (@ECHL).
Topping, 22, has skated in eight games with the Barracuda this year, notching a pair of assists. In addition, the five-foot-eleven, 185-pound left-shot center has appeared in 10 ECHL games with the Solar Bears, totaling 12 points (two goals, 10 assists), 12 penalty minutes, and an even-rating.
Prior to turning pro last season, the Ganges, British Columbia native skated in 226 games in the Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) with the Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) over a four-year span, collecting 196 points (71 goals, 125 assists), 177 penalty minutes, and a plus-41 rating.
The Barracuda signed the undrafted free-agent on May 11, 2020.
