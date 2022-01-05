Penguins Sign Nick Hutchison to PTO

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Nick Hutchison to a professional tryout agreement.

Hutchison has the second-most points on the Wheeling Nailers this season (26). He is also tied for the team's lead with 17 assists. Furthermore, the 26-year-old forward has recorded a point in 14 consecutive ECHL games, the longest point streak in the league this season.

Hutchison suited up in four contests for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in December while playing on a PTO. A product of Canisius College, he made his AHL debut on Dec. 11 against the Hershey Bears, but did not record any points in his four games.

In four seasons at Canisius, the Hicksville, New York native notched 113 points (60G-53A) in 140 games.

