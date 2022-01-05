Blackhawks Recall Beaudin; Assign Regula and Gabriel to Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled Nicolas Beaudin from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned him to the taxi squad. The team has also assigned forward Brett Connolly to the taxi squad from the active roster. Additionally, the Blackhawks have re-assigned forward Kurtis Gabriel and defenseman Alec Regula to Rockford.

Gabriel will wear jersey no. 79 with the IceHogs and forward D.J. Busdeker will move to jersey no. 91.

Beaudin, 22, shares second among IceHogs blueliners with six assists through 22 games. He's also skated in one contest with the Blackhawks this season.

