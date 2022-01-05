Blackhawks Recall Beaudin; Assign Regula and Gabriel to Rockford
January 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled Nicolas Beaudin from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned him to the taxi squad. The team has also assigned forward Brett Connolly to the taxi squad from the active roster. Additionally, the Blackhawks have re-assigned forward Kurtis Gabriel and defenseman Alec Regula to Rockford.
Gabriel will wear jersey no. 79 with the IceHogs and forward D.J. Busdeker will move to jersey no. 91.
Beaudin, 22, shares second among IceHogs blueliners with six assists through 22 games. He's also skated in one contest with the Blackhawks this season.
The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 7 against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. on a $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets
Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
