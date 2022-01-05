Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Darren Raddysh to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Darren Raddysh to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. The Lightning have also reassigned goaltender Amir Miftakhov from the Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL. Additionally, the Crunch have released goaltender Jimmy Poreda from his PTO.

Raddysh, 25, has played in two games with the Lightning this season. He made his NHL debut on December 30 at the Florida Panthers, logging 14:57 of ice time. Raddysh has appeared in 13 games for Syracuse this season, notching two assists to go along with six penalty minutes. The Toronto native has skated in 241 career AHL games for three teams over the past five seasons, recording 22 goals and 97 points.

The 6-foot, 201-pound defenseman set AHL career highs in 2019-20 for assists (22) and points (28) while serving as an assistant captain for the Hartford Wolf Pack. The older brother of current Lightning forward Taylor Raddysh, Darren Raddysh was acquired by the Lightning via free agency on July 28, 2021.

Miftakhov, 21, has played in 12 games with the Crunch this season tallying a 3-4-2 record with a 2.65 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. Last season, the 6-foot, 172-pound netminder appeared in seven games with the Kazan Ak-Bars of the KHL recording a 4-2-0 record with a 2.25 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. He also posted a 2.31 goals-against average and .886 save percentage in two games with Kazan during the 2019-20 season.

Miftakhov was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round, 186th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

