Two Minutes for Thoughts: January 5th, 2022

January 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







Happy New Year, everyone! 2022 is here, and that means the stretch drive is about to kick into gear throughout the hockey world. The Hartford Wolf Pack, thanks to a very strong start to the season, are firmly in position to compete for their first playoff berth since 2015. Playoff hockey in Hartford is long overdue, and this club is certainly looking like the one that will restore spring's top sports event to the city.

Of course, no season develops in a straight line. Currently, the Wolf Pack are facing some adversity as the club has dropped three straight games at home for the first time all season and six of their last eight overall. Still, Hartford sits second in the Atlantic Division and appears to be finding its stride again with a big weekend on the road awaiting them.

A Different Look

The Wolf Pack's game against the Rochester Americans this past Sunday was a different experience. It was the first meeting between the teams since November 22nd, 2019, and it was Hartford's first time facing a North Division opponent this season. That trend continues this weekend, as the Wolf Pack will pay a visit to the Americans for the second of four overall meetings in 2021-22. On Saturday night, the Wolf Pack will visit Utica to take on the Comets for the first time on the campaign.

This won't be an easy road. The Americans sit second in the North Division, while the Comets hold down the top spot. Both teams are dynamic groups with some serious young talent up front that has proven to be a challenge for opponents all season long. For the Wolf Pack, this weekend will be a good test for their defensive group.

It's also a good measuring stick weekend. Yes, the Wolf Pack aren't at full strength right now and may not be for a few more weeks. Still, this is a good team with a fair amount of depth that will get to go up against two likely playoff teams and a real Calder Cup contender in Utica. These are the kinds of games where you learn a little something about the group. You'll want to tune into AHLTV for both contests.

Knock Knock

Hear that knock at the door? It's opportunity. When the New York Rangers reassigned forwards Jonny Brodzinski, Tim Gettinger and Morgan Barron to the taxi squad in late December, it opened the door for some other players to get looks in expanded roles. Guys like Justin Richards, Lauri Pajuniemi and Austin Rueschhoff have seen their roles increased lately, and the results have followed.

Richards scored a beautiful goal on December 29th that proved to be the winner against the Bridgeport Islanders. He's played his best hockey of the season since the holiday break. Pajuniemi scored against the Americans on Sunday and had a few good looks to add a second tally in the game. Rueschhoff set up Mike O'Leary, another player stepping up, on Sunday and has been a force on the forecheck in recent games.

Losing players like Brodzinski, Gettinger and Barron is never ideal, but it's been great to see players step up in their absence. When Hartford does find itself back at full strength, these experiences will be vitally important. It makes the club a deeper group and gives more guys confidence that they can make the big play when it matters.

It's not just the above-mentioned players stepping up, either. Both Ty Ronning and Anthony Greco have taken over leadership roles on offense and handled big minute roles. On defense, Hunter Skinner is playing the best hockey of his young career and proving his versatility all over the ice. Zach Giuttari is also playing in an extended role and has looked more than the part. Don't forget about Zach Berzolla, who has a pair of points and has played quite well since being recalled from loan to Jacksonville last week.

The teams that find success in the playoffs aren't necessarily the ones with the most top-end talent. The teams that go on runs are the ones with depth, the ones where contributions are coming from all over the lineup. Right now, the Wolf Pack are showing that they have plenty of players capable of stepping up. Come April, May and hopefully June, this is going to be quite a valuable experience.

This N' That

It's been great watching Zac Jones with the Rangers in the NHL. After leading all Wolf Pack defensemen and rookies in points, Jones was reassigned to the taxi squad last week. He was quickly recalled to the active roster and made his season debut on Sunday. In his two appearances this season, Jones has faced off against Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning and Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the Edmonton Oilers. He's more than held his own, displaying the offensive confidence and improved defensive play that we saw so often here in Hartford this season.

Stick taps to François Brassard, who made his AHL debut last Wednesday night in Bridgeport for the Pack. Brassard made 31 saves in the 3-2 victory and helped calm things down early in the hockey game as Hartford found their legs following the holiday break. The Wolf Pack have gotten strong outings this season from four different goaltenders, which is a great luxury to have. For now, Brassard will keep working with Adam Húska and Tyler Wall in the crease in Hartford. He's more than earned the recent success he has had.

Lastly, in case you missed it, the Pack announced four transactions on Tuesday. Defenseman Tarmo Reunanen was reassigned to the taxi squad, while defenseman Matthew Robertson was reassigned from the taxi squad to the Pack. Defensemen Mike Lee and Michael Brodzinski were released from their PTOs. Stay tuned to our social channels and hartfordwolfpack.com for the latest transaction news!

