Monsters Recall Forward Zach Jordan from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings
January 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Monsters recalled forward Zach Jordan from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings. In 25 appearances for Kalamazoo this year, Jordan posted 7-4-11 with 27 points and a +5 rating.
A 6'3", 216 lb. right-shooting native of Collinsville, IL, Jordan, 25, tallied 4-2-6 with 19 penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 27 appearances for the Monsters last season. Prior to his professional career, Jordan posted 38-34-72 with 99 penalty minutes and a -26 rating in 128 NCAA appearances for the University of Nebraska-Omaha spanning four seasons from 2016-20 and added 40-22-62 with 142 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 134 USHL appearances for the Omaha Lancers and Des Moines Buccaneers spanning parts of three seasons from 2013-16.
